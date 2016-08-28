English village leads an energy revolution

By Tatiana Schlossberg / NY Times News Service, ASHTON HAYES, England

This small village of about 1,000 people looks like any other nestled in the countryside.

However, Ashton Hayes, England, is different in an important way when it comes to one of the world’s most pressing issues — climate change. Hundreds of residents have banded together to cut greenhouse gas emissions — they use clotheslines instead of dryers, take fewer flights, install solar panels and glaze windows to better insulate their homes.

The effort, reaching its 10th anniversary this year, has led to a 24 percent cut in emissions, according to surveys by a professor of environmental sustainability who lives here.

However, what makes Ashton Hayes unusual is its approach — the residents have done it themselves, without prodding from government. About 200 towns, cities and counties around the world — including Changhua County in Taiwan, Notteroy in Norway and Upper Saddle River, New Jersey — have reached out to learn how the villagers here did it.

As climate science has become more accepted and the effects of a warming planet are becoming increasingly clear, Ashton Hayes is a case study for the next phase of battling climate change — getting people to change their habits.

“We just think everyone should try to clean up their patch,” village resident Rosemary Dossett said. “Rather than going out and shouting about it, we just do it.”

One of their secrets, it seems, is that the people of Ashton Hayes feel in charge, rather than following government policies. When the member of parliament who represents the village showed up at their first public meeting in January 2006, he was told he could not make any speeches.

“We said: ‘This is not about you tonight, this is about us and you can listen to what we’ve got to say for a change,’” said Kate Harrison, a resident and early member of the group.

No politician has been allowed to address the group since. The village has kept the effort separate from party politics, which residents thought would only divide them along ideological lines.

The project was started by Garry Charnock, a former journalist who trained as a hydrologist and has lived in the village for about 30 years. He got the idea a little more than a decade ago after attending a lecture about climate change at the Hay Festival, an annual literary gathering in Wales.

He decided to try to get Ashton Hayes to become, as he put it: “Britain’s first carbon-neutral village.”

“But even if we don’t,” he recalls thinking at the time, “let’s try to have a little fun.”

Sometimes, efforts to reduce greenhouse gases involve guilt-tripping or doomsday scenarios that make people feel as if the problem is too overwhelming to tackle.

In Ashton Hayes — about 40km southeast of Liverpool, with a 19th-century Anglican church and a community-owned shop that doubles as a post office — the villagers have lightened the mood.

They hold public wine-and-cheese meetings in the biggest houses in town, “so everyone can have a look around,” and see how the wealthier people live, said Charnock, executive director of RSK, an environmental consulting company. “We don’t ever finger-wag in Ashton Hayes.”

About 650 people — more than half of the village’s residents — showed up at the first meeting, Charnock said.

Some in the village were less keen, but little by little, they began to participate.

Some have gone further. When they were looking to build their energy-efficient home and heard about Ashton Hayes’ carbon-neutral project, Dossett and her husband, Ian, thought it might be the perfect village for them.