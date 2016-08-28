EDITORIAL: Making the most of a situation

If the government could change its mentality, it might help turn seemingly negative events into positive ones when facing challenges. The handling of disputes over large crowds of Pokemon Go players gathering in public spaces is a good example.

Some people who live near Taipei’s Beitou Park have complained about large crowds of Pokemon Go players gathering late at night to catch the virtual creatures, reportedly blocking traffic and disturbing residents.

In response, the local police dispatched officers to patrol the park at night to make sure players do not cause traffic jams and urged local businesses to stop placing in-game “lures” — which cause the game to spawn more creatures — and has asked the game’s developer, Niantic, to remove “Pokestops” — where players can collect in-game items — from the area.

Meanwhile, the Southwest Coast National Scenic Area Administration has complained about a sharp decline in the number of visitors to the “High-Heel Chapel” — a glass chapel in the shape of a giant high-heeled shoe — in Chiayi County’s Budai Township (布袋) and blamed the game, saying that the decline is caused by people being attracted by rare Pokemon that appear in the nearby Dongshi Township (東石).

Police efforts in Beitou Park proved to be in vain. Pokemon Go players still go to the park late at night, nearby residents continue to complain and all the police can do is keep dispatching officers to keep the traffic moving.

Most Taiwanese know the myth of the Great Flood of Gun-Yu (大禹治水). The story tells of a great flood in ancient China that lasted for more than a decade. In the story, the emperor tasks a man named Gun (鯀) with solving the problem. He tries to contain the flood by building embankments, but no matter how high the walls are, the water always flows over them, and he eventually fails. Gun’s son, Yu (禹), takes over the task and instead of trying to contain the water as his father did, Yu builds channels to divert the water and brings the situation under control.

The lesson is that sometimes people cannot solve a problem by confrontation and they find a way to work around it — something police should learn from the story.

In the Netherlands, Pokemon Go players have caused similar problems. However, police in Rotterdam came up with a better idea than trying to block players. Instead, they placed lures at crime hotspots at times when crime is statistically more likely to happen. This has lowered the crime rate in some areas of the city, as large crowds of players gather at the hotspots.

If Chiayi administrators know that the sharp decline in the number of visitors is caused by people being attracted to other places where there are Pokemon, why do they not use the same strategy to attract visitors and ease overcrowding in Dongshi?

The problem of Pokemon Go crowds might not be a serious one compared with other major policy decisions that the government has to deal with, but it is through these smaller issues that the public sees whether the government can be creative in solving problems.

However, as Beitou Park is still crowded with Pokemon Go players every night and the Chiayi scenic area administration still laments the decline in the number of visitors, the government and civil servants might still have a long way to go before becoming more creative in problem-solving.