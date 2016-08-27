Highlights and lowlights of the Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympics

By Christopher Clarey / NY Times News Service, RIO DE JANEIRO

As if Rio de Janeiro did not have enough problems to overcome, rain and high winds swept through shortly before the Olympic Games’ closing ceremony, sending branches and balcony fixtures plummeting onto sidewalks and automobile hoods.

In what by now is standard fashion at these Olympics, the Brazilians soldiered on and found a way, even on backup generator power at Maracana Stadium.

It was a high-wire Games: full of challenges and contrasts, abrupt shifts in mood and momentum. It was no doubt quite a mess backstage and yet quite a spectacle at the front of the house.

However, now it is time for the traditional wrap parties and an extra layer of relief, and definitely time to hand out the traditional Olympic prizes — before something else falls from the sky.

BEST PERFORMANCE ON LAND

Bolt. Bolt. It was always about Usain Bolt, and, yes, he went three for three again in the gold medal department, holding off the fading threats (Justin Gatlin) and the rising stars (Andre De Grasse) without looking as if he were quite giving it his full attention. That, of course, is part of his charm.

What will track — or the second week of the Olympics — do without him?

However, this year’s farewell run lacked both the element of surprise and the element of self-improvement. Bolt’s times in major championships have been increasing for years now.

For the novelty factor and the wow factor, there was no surpassing the US’ Simone Biles. Even if she was a three-time all-around world champion, she was an Olympic rookie, and her explosive and exuberant brand of gymnastics leaped off any screen in any culture. For all those who tuned in or actually made it to their seats in Rio, her performances redefined human limits just as Bolt’s sprinting did in 2008 and 2009.

WORST PERFORMANCE ON LAND

There was no shortage of candidates — including the loose-lipped US goalkeeper Hope Solo — but only one genuine contender: Ryan Lochte should definitely have stayed in the pool.

BEST PERFORMANCE IN WATER

Phelps. Phelps. It was always about Michael Phelps, and, yes, he won five more gold medals, this time at age 31. However, three of those came in relays, and in one of those, Phelps was given a big lead heading into his anchor leg.

As remarkable as Phelps remains, the US’ swimming success was born of a genuine team effort and not just because of Katie Ledecky’s freestyle dominance.

The US also got individual gold medals from five other swimmers, including members of the new wave (Ryan Murphy) and the old guard (Anthony Ervin). After giving few hints of such across-the-board success at last year’s world championships, the US stormed back to win 33 swimming medals in Rio, more than three times what any other nation could muster.

WORST PERFORMANCE IN WATER

It took another collective performance to secure this prize and it deserves to be shared by all those still unidentified individuals who contributed to turning the water in the Olympic diving pool from transparent blue to opaque green. Hydrogen peroxide? Inactive chlorine? Whatever the latest excuse, this was not the body of water that the world was worried about Rio keeping clean.

BEST PERFORMANCE ON WATER

Blair Tuke and Peter Burling, soon to resume preparing for the America’s Cup with New Zealand, were utterly dominant in the 49er class.

Danuta Kozak of Hungary won three more gold medals in women’s kayak, bringing her career total to five.