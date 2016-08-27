SID’s dissolution is long overdue

By Wu Ching-chin 吳景欽

Minister of Justice Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) said that the ministry’s Special Investigation Division (SID) — set up by former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) to investigate major corruption and economic crimes — will be abolished.

Prosecutor-General Yen Ta-ho (顏大和) has questioned whether the District Prosecutors’ Office will be able to take over the unit’s tasks — given the department’s staff and resources — whether it will be able to counteract corruption and crime among top-level officials and whether it will be able to resist political interference, saying that these require careful consideration. The evidence suggests that if district prosecutors are insufficiently independent, even the SID will be unable to avoid coming under the thumb of politicians.

According to Article 63-1 of the Organic Act for Courts (法院組織法), targets of SID investigations and prosecutions should include not only large-scale economic crimes or activities harmful to social order, but also corruption or negligence involving high-level public officials, such as the president, vice president or the directors of the five government branches — legislative, executive, judicial, control and examination — in addition to cases of electoral fraud involving the president and legislators.

These types of cases, if they do not involve individuals in key government positions, invariably involve wealthy businesspeople. If a new special investigation unit is set up under the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office, since the prosecutor-general’s term in office is fixed at a single term of four years, the prosecutor-general would therefore be well-positioned to carry out investigations without fear of consequences. In addition, due to the pooling of resources, the unit would be able to investigate and prosecute large criminal cases more efficiently and quickly.

It is impossible, through examining past cases, to prove whether the SID has more investigatory powers than the District Prosecutors’ Office. For example, taking the recent investigation into alleged financial irregularities at CTBC Financial Holding Co, this kind of economic crime is not committed overnight, but the SID only issued subpoenas in June to gather evidence and question people in connection to the case.

Whether investigators missed a golden window of opportunity to collect evidence is a question that has caused a great deal of discussion. The SID even waited two months before reopening the investigation, which has led some observers to question the professionalism and effectiveness of the organization.

Furthermore, the only real “success” that the SID can be said to have had to date is the corruption case involving former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁). Indeed, to investigate and prosecute a former president after he left office was not only in accordance with the original aims of the unit, but also helped to assert the supremacy of the system, while establishing the impartiality of the SID.

However, eight years on, despite the SID having brought a large number of charges against Chen, in how many of these was Chen found guilty and in how many was he found innocent? How many are still in the process of being heard or even still being investigated? A thorough examination of the outstanding charges against Chen is required.

Moreover, during the course of the judicial process against Chen, there were rumors of witnesses having criticized prosecutors for inciting and pressuring them to commit perjury to secure a conviction. Such a serious flaw in the judicial process reflects badly on the SID, and it is difficult not to come to the conclusion that there was some political interference in the proceedings.