Taiwan, I love you

Chris Wood’s article was ostensibly a love letter to Taiwan, stemming from his leaving the nation after three-and-a-half years here, but it was essentially chock full of boastful, nationalistic perorations about how great the UK is (“On leaving Taiwan: Britain’s role,” Aug. 23, page 8).

Not much about Taiwan at all, and not a single memory recounted. After three-and-a-half years, not very long, but perhaps long enough to absorb some of what Taiwan has to offer, you would think he would have been celebrating the nation.

Indeed, Wood strikes me as one of those foreigners who parachutes into Taiwan, hangs around for a short time, parties it up, teaches English and then disappears, either off to another free ride in Asia, or back home to safer climes.

I myself have lived in Taiwan for almost 16 years and I am definitely not one of these types. I have in essence relocated to Taiwan and have fully merged into the culture and life here. Talk about memories, but I have to admit I will not have the space here to go into much.

If I were leaving Taiwan to return to the US I would definitely not write a missive about how great the US is, economically, culturally, politically and otherwise.

I would instead reflect on what my lengthy life in Taiwan has given me. And that would indeed be a love letter to Taiwan. Probably my appreciation emerges for all the reasons anyone would expect: the great people, the beautiful environment, the improving cities, the wonderful aesthetic culture (I just saw the Chinese terracotta warriors at the National Palace Museum for goodness sake), the often ancient civilizations that can be found here, an amazing 20th-century history and the rich educational environment, in which I have worked, not as a cram school teacher or tutor in Starbucks, but as a university professor, for many years.

However, I would not ignore the problems here. For example, the environment is a lot less than perfect and is often atrociously bad — often a reflection of the thoughtless actions of the populace and a rather wobbly and unconcerned government (so these elements of Taiwan are not as perfect as the cheerleaders always say).

As well, education in Taiwan has been on something of a downward slope in many respects (read: obsession with smartphones in class).

However, this is a love letter, so we do not need to delve much deeper into these failings.

In sum I would see and express Taiwan as a whole. An imperfect whole, yes, but offering good things beyond compare.

Rather than lacing my letter with commonplace notions of “internationalism,” “economic links” and “deepening ties,” I would say one thing only: Thank you Taiwan for offering me a life that was free to the extreme, full of artistic wonder, rewarding in career, modern and convenient like no other, culturally profound, laced with fun activities of all kinds and with many warm friends that have made life worth living.

These factors and qualities, not conventional notions of policy and civics, have led to “a better world for our and future generations.”

David Pendery

Taipei