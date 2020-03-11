GERMANY
Virus may trigger recession
The COVID-19 crisis would spark a recession in Germany, the head of the influential Ifo Institute for Economic Research told Sudwestrundfunk yesterday. Economist Clemens Fuest told the broadcaster that he saw the world on the brink of an economic crisis and that there are parallels to the 2008 financial crisis. The German government acted correctly by facilitating access to the short-time work allowance, Fuest said, but added that more must be done.
DEBT
Argentina finalizes proposal
Argentina has finalized a proposal to restructure about US$69 billion of the country’s massive public debt, the government said yesterday, hoping to delay the maturity of some institutional loans and reduce the amount owed to private creditors. The government last week said that it had recruited HSBC Holdings PLC, Lazard Ltd and Bank of America Corp to help with the restructuring. Argentina owes US$311 billion — more than 90 percent of the country’s GDP — with more than US$30 billion in repayments due before the end of this month.
SEMICONDUCTORS
US approves Cypress sale
Infineon Technologies AG’s US$8.7 billion acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor Corp was approved by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US, a small step forward for deals in an industry where regulatory and security concerns have stalled consolidation. The combination still needs approval from the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation, the companies said. Shares of Cypress yesterday surged more than 40 percent in extended trading following the announcement, while Infineon shares also rose in trading in Frankfurt, Germany.
ALCOHOL
Heineken to expand facility
Heineken NV is to invest 865 million reais (US$183.1 million) to expand its brewing plant in Ponta Grossa, Brazil, the company said on Monday, as competition between the world’s two largest beer makers bubbles up. The Dutch brewer is to make the investment this year and next, and focus on its Heineken and Amstel brands at the third-largest brewing facility in Parana state, its most important market worldwide. The company did not give details of the expansion plan, saying only that production would rise by 75 percent.
BANKING
Virus to fuel Asian losses
The coronavirus outbreak is to add US$100 billion in credit losses to banks in the Asia-Pacific region this year, with Chinese lenders bearing the brunt of the damage, S&P Global Inc said yesterday. “Some activity will be lost forever,” S&P Asia-Pacific chief economist Shaun Roache wrote in a note. “We estimate an income loss of about US$211 billion, which will blow a hole in balance sheets across the region.” The COVID-19 crisis would likely exert sharp, short-term pressure on Chinese banks, the note said.
SECURITY
DR Congo gives FSG license
The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) has granted an insurance license to a subsidiary of Hong Kong-listed Frontier Services Group (FSG), a security and logistics company run by Erik Prince, the founder of private security firm Blackwater. FSG has a subsidiary in the DR Congo with a mandate to extract and sell minerals, and work in security. Prince last year pitched a plan to deploy a private army to help the Venezuelan opposition topple the government, sources told reporters.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has joined forces with US-based IC design house Broadcom Inc to develop the advanced 5 nanometer (nm) process. In a statement released on Tuesday last week, TSMC said it has teamed up with Broadcom to bolster its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) IC packaging platform that supports 5nm technology. CoWoS provides best-in-breed performance and the highest integration density for high-performance computing applications, while the wafer level system integration platform offers a wide range of interposer sizes, as well as plentiful high-bandwidth memory cubes and package sizes, TSMC said. The cooperation with Broadcom means TSMC would
By closing the wage gap between male and female employees last year, Citibank Taiwan demonstrated that it leads the Taiwanese corporate sector in promoting equal wages and gender equality concepts, which has helped the company improve employee benefits and foster a diverse and inclusive corporate culture. Citibank cited an internal annual report comparing employee wages across all Citibank branches worldwide. In last year’s report, the median wage for female employees — 73 percent of their male colleagues’ median wage — was a 2 percentage point improvement from 2018. “As a global bank, Citigroup has a responsibility to make the economy better. This can
LIKE AN ‘AVALANCHE’: The airline canceled 1,400 flights last month and suspended 3,000 this month, as it reels from COVID-19; it also asked employees to take days off China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) on Friday said it is taking additional measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, saying that it would take employees’ temperatures before they enter offices or take shuttle buses to airports. State-owned CAL, which had asked its employees to take their temperatures by themselves since the outbreak began in late January, said it would take staff’s temperatures before they board shuttles to airport terminals, starting today. “Employees with temperatures higher than 37°C would not be allowed to board shuttles and would be advised to take a day off. We are very cautious,” company spokesman Jason Liu (劉朝洋)
HTC Corp (宏達電) on Friday posted record-low revenue of NT$419.15 million (US$13.95 million) for last month, plummeting 32.96 percent from a year earlier and following a 52.43 percent plunge the previous month. The Taoyuan-headquartered company, whose sales have declined for the past two years, reported that combined revenue over the past two months dropped 44.97 percent from NT$1.63 billion a year earlier. HTC went into the red in 2013 and posted net losses of NT$2.34 billion in the most recent quarter. The former top smartphone vendor has sought to reshape its operations, turning its focus to virtual reality (VR) and launching the Vive