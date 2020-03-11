World Business Quick Take

Agencies





GERMANY

Virus may trigger recession

The COVID-19 crisis would spark a recession in Germany, the head of the influential Ifo Institute for Economic Research told Sudwestrundfunk yesterday. Economist Clemens Fuest told the broadcaster that he saw the world on the brink of an economic crisis and that there are parallels to the 2008 financial crisis. The German government acted correctly by facilitating access to the short-time work allowance, Fuest said, but added that more must be done.

DEBT

Argentina finalizes proposal

Argentina has finalized a proposal to restructure about US$69 billion of the country’s massive public debt, the government said yesterday, hoping to delay the maturity of some institutional loans and reduce the amount owed to private creditors. The government last week said that it had recruited HSBC Holdings PLC, Lazard Ltd and Bank of America Corp to help with the restructuring. Argentina owes US$311 billion — more than 90 percent of the country’s GDP — with more than US$30 billion in repayments due before the end of this month.

SEMICONDUCTORS

US approves Cypress sale

Infineon Technologies AG’s US$8.7 billion acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor Corp was approved by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US, a small step forward for deals in an industry where regulatory and security concerns have stalled consolidation. The combination still needs approval from the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation, the companies said. Shares of Cypress yesterday surged more than 40 percent in extended trading following the announcement, while Infineon shares also rose in trading in Frankfurt, Germany.

ALCOHOL

Heineken to expand facility

Heineken NV is to invest 865 million reais (US$183.1 million) to expand its brewing plant in Ponta Grossa, Brazil, the company said on Monday, as competition between the world’s two largest beer makers bubbles up. The Dutch brewer is to make the investment this year and next, and focus on its Heineken and Amstel brands at the third-largest brewing facility in Parana state, its most important market worldwide. The company did not give details of the expansion plan, saying only that production would rise by 75 percent.

BANKING

Virus to fuel Asian losses

The coronavirus outbreak is to add US$100 billion in credit losses to banks in the Asia-Pacific region this year, with Chinese lenders bearing the brunt of the damage, S&P Global Inc said yesterday. “Some activity will be lost forever,” S&P Asia-Pacific chief economist Shaun Roache wrote in a note. “We estimate an income loss of about US$211 billion, which will blow a hole in balance sheets across the region.” The COVID-19 crisis would likely exert sharp, short-term pressure on Chinese banks, the note said.

SECURITY

DR Congo gives FSG license

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) has granted an insurance license to a subsidiary of Hong Kong-listed Frontier Services Group (FSG), a security and logistics company run by Erik Prince, the founder of private security firm Blackwater. FSG has a subsidiary in the DR Congo with a mandate to extract and sell minerals, and work in security. Prince last year pitched a plan to deploy a private army to help the Venezuelan opposition topple the government, sources told reporters.