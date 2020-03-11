Google on Monday began restricting visits to its offices in Silicon Valley, San Francisco and New York as it ramped up precautions against COVID-19.
The added measure was enacted as word went out that Apple Inc had joined the list of technology firms advising employees to work from home and that a prestigious TED conference scheduled for next month has been delayed to protect the health of attendees.
To reduce novel coronavirus risk, “external/social visits” to some Google offices have been restricted, and all job interviews are to be “virtual” instead of face-to-face for the foreseeable future, a Google spokesperson said.
Google was already among technology firms — including Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc — that have given employees the option of working from home instead of going to the office.
Over the weekend, Apple told employees at most of its offices worldwide that they can work from home this week, according to an internal memo reported by Bloomberg and confirmed by Axios Systems.
Twitter Inc staff worldwide were asked to work from home starting on Monday in an effort to stop the spread of the new coronavirus epidemic.
Google last week canceled its major annual gathering of software developers amid virus concerns.
The Internet giant said that it nixed the festival-like event Google I/O event scheduled for May a short distance from the Googleplex in Mountain View, California.
The annual conference typically attracts thousands of developers from around the world to mingle with one another and with engineers from the Internet company on ways to synchronize software and services to its array of offerings.
It joined a growing list of global events that have been canceled as the virus spreads worldwide. A game developers’ conference in San Francisco was postponed and Facebook has canceled its F8 developers’ conference, the biggest annual event for the US tech giant, due to virus worries.
Like Google I/O, Facebook F8 in San Jose, California, typically draws throngs of software makers from around the world who collaborate with the tech giant on its platform. Face-to-face interaction would be replaced with online presentations.
A TED conference slated to take place in Vancouver next month was postponed until late July after a majority of attendees voted to delay the real-world gathering instead of replacing it with streamed presentations, organizers said on Monday.
The annual gathering, renowned for exploring “ideas worth spreading,” typically attracts the brilliant, influential and accomplished and is a stage for the popular “TED Talks” made available free online.
The major annual South By Southwest cultural conference slated to take place in Austin, Texas, was also canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
Separately, US aviation giant Boeing Co on Monday said that one of its factory workers had tested positive for COVID-19 — the company’s first known case.
The employee works at the company’s Everett factory near Seattle in Washington state, one of the areas most affected by the virus outbreak in the US. The facility assembles Boeing’s 777 and 787 airliners.
