Korean Air Lines Co has warned that a global outbreak of COVID-19 could threaten its survival after more than half of the world restricted the entry of passengers traveling from South Korea.
More than 80 percent of South Korea’s biggest carrier’s international capacity had been cut as a result of travel restrictions globally, compared with an 18 percent cut during the 1997-1998 Asian financial crisis, Korean Air president Woo Kee-hong told employees in a memorandum dated on Monday.
‘DAUNTING’
Photo: AFP
“We can easily imagine the severity of the crisis we are facing in comparison, and what is more daunting is that the situation can get worse at any time and we cannot even predict how long it will last,” Woo said.
Korean Air had grounded about 100 of its 145 passenger aircraft, he said.
Self-help measures included deferring investments, cutting down on operational expenses and encouraging employees to take voluntary leave, he added.
“But if the situation continues for a longer period, we may reach the threshold where we cannot guarantee the company’s survival,” Woo said.
However, he said that the company was “strong and resilient,” adding: “We will keep this basic principle of minimizing the sacrifice of our employees.”
Korean Air yesterday said that it is encouraging foreign pilots to take leave from next month.
Japan on Thursday last week joined a number of countries to impose curbs on travelers from South Korea, adding to the woes of its airlines, which have been among the hardest hit by flight cancelations.
South Korea’s Asiana Airlines Inc and budget carriers Jin Air Co Ltd, Air Busan Co Ltd and T’way Air Co Ltd on Monday suspended all routes between Japan and South Korea.
The South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the South Korean Financial Supervisory Service and state-run Korea Development Bank last month announced that they would extend up to 300 billion won (US$251.2 million) of liquidity to domestic budget carriers because of the crisis.
SAMSUNG SETBACK?
Separately, Samsung Display Co, a supplier for Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc, has asked Vietnam to exempt 700 engineers from coronavirus-hit South Korea from a mandatory quarantine, saying that they need to prepare for the production of screens for new smartphones.
Vietnam has mandated a 14-day quarantine for people entering from South Korea to curb the spread of the virus. South Korea has reported one of the highest numbers of infections outside China.
This has come as a blow to South Korean firms, which are the biggest foreign investors in Vietnam. Samsung Display runs a factory in the Southeast Asian country, where it assembles organic LED displays used in smartphones made by Samsung Electronics, Apple and Huawei Technologies Co (華為).
“Around this time of the year, Samsung Display sends engineers from [South] Korea to Vietnam to prepare for new products scheduled to be launched in the latter half of the year,” a person familiar with the matter told reporters. “Travel restrictions could deal a setback to such plan.”
