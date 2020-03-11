The soaring price of pork and other foods last month kept Chinese consumer inflation close to eight-year highs, officials said on Monday, as authorities battled a coronavirus outbreak.
The figure would likely remain elevated for some time, as measures put in place nationwide to contain the deadly outbreak have put a huge dent in the supplies of key goods, analysts said.
However, the factory prices fell and observers warned of further drops as global demand for Chinese goods is battered by the spread of the disease.
Photo: AFP
Consumer inflation last month rose 5.2 percent year-on-year, slightly down from 5.4 percent in January, which was the highest since October 2011. The reading was in line with forecasts in a Bloomberg News survey.
Food prices rose almost 22 percent, with pork increasing 135 percent — following a 116 percent rise in January — as the country’s pig herds are ravaged by African swine fever, which has seen millions of pigs culled.
“The sudden new coronavirus epidemic caused a more complex impact on price movements in February,” said Zhao Maohong (趙茂宏), director for the urban department of the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics.
Consumers were encouraged to stay home over an extended Lunar New Year holiday to avoid infections and businesses suspended operations. Cities also imposed various travel restrictions.
“Usually, year-on-year consumer price index [CPI] inflation drops by roughly 1.5 percentage points following the Lunar New Year holiday ... so the 5.2 percent reading in February was actually quite unusual,” Nomura Holdings Inc chief China economist Lu Ting (陸挺) said.
The figure suggests “supply shock does dominate CPI inflation in the short term,” Lu added.
The producer price index — a barometer of the industrial sector that measures the cost of goods at the factory gate — fell 0.4 percent, slightly more than expectations of a 0.3 percent drop.
ING Groep NV chief economist for greater China Iris Pang (彭藹嬈) said that “factories almost stopped operation in February,” leading to expectations of a fall in prices.
Both indices are expected to fall this month because of lower energy prices after a rout on oil markets, she added.
However, “this may not be a good thing for all companies, as some depend on higher oil prices to have higher profits,” Pang said.
She added that she expects prices to normalize as people return to work and are more willing to spend.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has joined forces with US-based IC design house Broadcom Inc to develop the advanced 5 nanometer (nm) process. In a statement released on Tuesday last week, TSMC said it has teamed up with Broadcom to bolster its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) IC packaging platform that supports 5nm technology. CoWoS provides best-in-breed performance and the highest integration density for high-performance computing applications, while the wafer level system integration platform offers a wide range of interposer sizes, as well as plentiful high-bandwidth memory cubes and package sizes, TSMC said. The cooperation with Broadcom means TSMC would
By closing the wage gap between male and female employees last year, Citibank Taiwan demonstrated that it leads the Taiwanese corporate sector in promoting equal wages and gender equality concepts, which has helped the company improve employee benefits and foster a diverse and inclusive corporate culture. Citibank cited an internal annual report comparing employee wages across all Citibank branches worldwide. In last year’s report, the median wage for female employees — 73 percent of their male colleagues’ median wage — was a 2 percentage point improvement from 2018. “As a global bank, Citigroup has a responsibility to make the economy better. This can
LIKE AN ‘AVALANCHE’: The airline canceled 1,400 flights last month and suspended 3,000 this month, as it reels from COVID-19; it also asked employees to take days off China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) on Friday said it is taking additional measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, saying that it would take employees’ temperatures before they enter offices or take shuttle buses to airports. State-owned CAL, which had asked its employees to take their temperatures by themselves since the outbreak began in late January, said it would take staff’s temperatures before they board shuttles to airport terminals, starting today. “Employees with temperatures higher than 37°C would not be allowed to board shuttles and would be advised to take a day off. We are very cautious,” company spokesman Jason Liu (劉朝洋)
HTC Corp (宏達電) on Friday posted record-low revenue of NT$419.15 million (US$13.95 million) for last month, plummeting 32.96 percent from a year earlier and following a 52.43 percent plunge the previous month. The Taoyuan-headquartered company, whose sales have declined for the past two years, reported that combined revenue over the past two months dropped 44.97 percent from NT$1.63 billion a year earlier. HTC went into the red in 2013 and posted net losses of NT$2.34 billion in the most recent quarter. The former top smartphone vendor has sought to reshape its operations, turning its focus to virtual reality (VR) and launching the Vive