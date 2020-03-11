China inflation remains high on virus, food

AFP, BEIJING





The soaring price of pork and other foods last month kept Chinese consumer inflation close to eight-year highs, officials said on Monday, as authorities battled a coronavirus outbreak.

The figure would likely remain elevated for some time, as measures put in place nationwide to contain the deadly outbreak have put a huge dent in the supplies of key goods, analysts said.

However, the factory prices fell and observers warned of further drops as global demand for Chinese goods is battered by the spread of the disease.

A vendor prepares meat as she waits for customers at a market in Shenyang, China, yesterday. Photo: AFP

Consumer inflation last month rose 5.2 percent year-on-year, slightly down from 5.4 percent in January, which was the highest since October 2011. The reading was in line with forecasts in a Bloomberg News survey.

Food prices rose almost 22 percent, with pork increasing 135 percent — following a 116 percent rise in January — as the country’s pig herds are ravaged by African swine fever, which has seen millions of pigs culled.

“The sudden new coronavirus epidemic caused a more complex impact on price movements in February,” said Zhao Maohong (趙茂宏), director for the urban department of the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics.

Consumers were encouraged to stay home over an extended Lunar New Year holiday to avoid infections and businesses suspended operations. Cities also imposed various travel restrictions.

“Usually, year-on-year consumer price index [CPI] inflation drops by roughly 1.5 percentage points following the Lunar New Year holiday ... so the 5.2 percent reading in February was actually quite unusual,” Nomura Holdings Inc chief China economist Lu Ting (陸挺) said.

The figure suggests “supply shock does dominate CPI inflation in the short term,” Lu added.

The producer price index — a barometer of the industrial sector that measures the cost of goods at the factory gate — fell 0.4 percent, slightly more than expectations of a 0.3 percent drop.

ING Groep NV chief economist for greater China Iris Pang (彭藹嬈) said that “factories almost stopped operation in February,” leading to expectations of a fall in prices.

Both indices are expected to fall this month because of lower energy prices after a rout on oil markets, she added.

However, “this may not be a good thing for all companies, as some depend on higher oil prices to have higher profits,” Pang said.

She added that she expects prices to normalize as people return to work and are more willing to spend.