The IMF on Monday called on governments worldwide to join forces and roll out aggressive financial supports for the virus-affected global economy, including direct payments to workers and businesses.
However, while several nations have taken steps to cushion the blow to their economies and boost confidence, including the US, there has been little visible coordination among policymakers like there was at the height of the 2008 global financial crisis.
The rising concern about the global economy has been reflected in the continued collapse of global stock markets, with trillions in value wiped out in the past few weeks, a rout that continued on Monday. Oil prices have also collapsed.
Photo: AFP
Given the “acute shocks” caused to economies, consumers and businesses, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said that “policymakers will need to implement substantial targeted fiscal, monetary and financial market measures to help affected households and businesses.”
That includes “cash transfers, wage subsidies and tax relief,” as well as interest rate cuts and financial market support by central banks.
Given the ties between global economies, “the argument for a coordinated, international response is clear,” she said in a blogpost.
The IMF already warned that the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak would slow growth in the world economy to less than the 2.9 percent posted last year.
The virus has shuttered factories, disrupted travel, delayed conferences and sporting events and infected more than 110,000 people worldwide.
The impact effects are seen in production cuts hitting companies across the globe that depend on parts from China, where the outbreak originated, but would also hit consumption, as people are reluctant to go out and spend money.
Some nations have already taken steps, Gopinath said.
Italy, the country hardest hit in Europe, has extended tax deadlines and is preparing a 7.5 billion euro (US$8.53 billion) package aimed at helping out the devastated tourism industry and other sectors, while South Korea has introduced wage subsidies.
The US Federal Reserve last week announced an emergency interest rate cut and on Monday significantly increased its cash injections into money markets with US$150 billion per day in short-term loans to ensure ample liquidity amid the virus uncertainty.
That was just what Gopinath called for, saying that such moves “can lift confidence and support financial markets.”
She added that “actions by large central banks [are] also generating favorable spillovers for vulnerable countries.”
However, government spending measures to support economic activity have been slow in coming and economists are warning that rapid action is crucial to have the biggest effect.
Germany announced a 3 billion euro per year investment package, but it does not go into effect until next year and is spread over three years.
US President Donald Trump has signed a bill with US$8 billion in emergency funding, but that largely goes to medical equipment, medication and testing supplies for state and local governments.
White House advisers were reportedly preparing a menu of options for Trump that include paid sick leave and emergency help for small businesses.
French President Emmanuel Macron called for EU leaders to hold a videoconference yesterday aimed at coordinating their response to the coronavirus outbreak on the continent.
Gopinath said that governments can help workers who are laid off by business closures by extending and increasing unemployment insurance, as well as helping those that do not have paid sick leave.
The economic concerns can ripple into financial markets, causing borrowing costs to rise, which would in turn “expose financial vulnerabilities that have accumulated during years of low interest rates, leading to a heightened risk that debt cannot be rolled over,” she said.
