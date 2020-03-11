Oil prices yesterday bounced 8 percent from the biggest one-day rout in nearly 30 years as investors eyed the possibility of economic stimulus amid a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, while new COVID-19 cases slowed in China.
US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he would be taking “major” steps to gird the US economy against the effects of the spreading coronavirus outbreak and would discuss a payroll tax cut with congressional Republicans yesterday.
Brent crude futures rose by US$2.85, or 8.3 percent, to US$37.21 per barrel by 6:05am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained US$2.46, or 7.9 percent, to US$33.59 per barrel.
Photo: Reuters
Both benchmarks on Monday plunged 25 percent, dropping to their lowest since February 2016 and recording their biggest one-day percentage declines since Jan. 17, 1991, when oil prices fell at the outset of the Gulf War.
Trading volumes in the front-month for both contracts hit record highs in the previous session after a three-year pact between Saudi Arabia and Russia and other major oil producers to limit supply fell apart on Friday last week.
“In times of turmoil, nothing is more important in restoring confidence than the government appearing calm and in control of the situation, how tenuous that control may be,” Oanda Corp senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note.
Asian shares bounced and bond yields rose from historic lows as speculation of coordinated stimulus from global central banks and governments calmed panic selling.
Sentiment was also lifted after Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) visited Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, for the first time since the epidemic began and as the spread of the virus in China slows sharply.
Crude was also supported by hopes for a settlement to the price war and potential US output cuts, although analysts warned that gains might be temporary, as oil demand continues to be affected by the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak, which has spread beyond China and caused Italy to be placed under lockdown.
US shale producers rushed to deepen spending cuts and could reduce production after OPEC’s decision to pump full bore into a global market hit by shrinking demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“When you look at the leverage the industry is in, at prices of around US$30, it’s not profitable,” Probis Group chief investment officer Jonathan Barratt said.
“Saudis and other Middle Eastern producers have their budgetary constraints, Russia is starved for cash and the breakeven for ... shale has to be around US$50 a barrel. So the dynamics of all those put together will mean they will come to an agreement somewhere,” Barratt said.
On the demand side, the International Energy Agency said that oil demand was set to contract this year for the first time since 2009.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has joined forces with US-based IC design house Broadcom Inc to develop the advanced 5 nanometer (nm) process. In a statement released on Tuesday last week, TSMC said it has teamed up with Broadcom to bolster its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) IC packaging platform that supports 5nm technology. CoWoS provides best-in-breed performance and the highest integration density for high-performance computing applications, while the wafer level system integration platform offers a wide range of interposer sizes, as well as plentiful high-bandwidth memory cubes and package sizes, TSMC said. The cooperation with Broadcom means TSMC would
By closing the wage gap between male and female employees last year, Citibank Taiwan demonstrated that it leads the Taiwanese corporate sector in promoting equal wages and gender equality concepts, which has helped the company improve employee benefits and foster a diverse and inclusive corporate culture. Citibank cited an internal annual report comparing employee wages across all Citibank branches worldwide. In last year’s report, the median wage for female employees — 73 percent of their male colleagues’ median wage — was a 2 percentage point improvement from 2018. “As a global bank, Citigroup has a responsibility to make the economy better. This can
LIKE AN ‘AVALANCHE’: The airline canceled 1,400 flights last month and suspended 3,000 this month, as it reels from COVID-19; it also asked employees to take days off China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) on Friday said it is taking additional measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, saying that it would take employees’ temperatures before they enter offices or take shuttle buses to airports. State-owned CAL, which had asked its employees to take their temperatures by themselves since the outbreak began in late January, said it would take staff’s temperatures before they board shuttles to airport terminals, starting today. “Employees with temperatures higher than 37°C would not be allowed to board shuttles and would be advised to take a day off. We are very cautious,” company spokesman Jason Liu (劉朝洋)
HTC Corp (宏達電) on Friday posted record-low revenue of NT$419.15 million (US$13.95 million) for last month, plummeting 32.96 percent from a year earlier and following a 52.43 percent plunge the previous month. The Taoyuan-headquartered company, whose sales have declined for the past two years, reported that combined revenue over the past two months dropped 44.97 percent from NT$1.63 billion a year earlier. HTC went into the red in 2013 and posted net losses of NT$2.34 billion in the most recent quarter. The former top smartphone vendor has sought to reshape its operations, turning its focus to virtual reality (VR) and launching the Vive