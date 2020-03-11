Oil rebounds 8% on stimulus hopes

One expert said that nothing helps restore confidence more than the government appearing to be in control, however tenuous that control might be

Reuters, SINGAPORE





Oil prices yesterday bounced 8 percent from the biggest one-day rout in nearly 30 years as investors eyed the possibility of economic stimulus amid a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, while new COVID-19 cases slowed in China.

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he would be taking “major” steps to gird the US economy against the effects of the spreading coronavirus outbreak and would discuss a payroll tax cut with congressional Republicans yesterday.

Brent crude futures rose by US$2.85, or 8.3 percent, to US$37.21 per barrel by 6:05am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained US$2.46, or 7.9 percent, to US$33.59 per barrel.

Fuel prices are displayed at a Petroleo Brasileiro SA gas station in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. Photo: Reuters

Both benchmarks on Monday plunged 25 percent, dropping to their lowest since February 2016 and recording their biggest one-day percentage declines since Jan. 17, 1991, when oil prices fell at the outset of the Gulf War.

Trading volumes in the front-month for both contracts hit record highs in the previous session after a three-year pact between Saudi Arabia and Russia and other major oil producers to limit supply fell apart on Friday last week.

“In times of turmoil, nothing is more important in restoring confidence than the government appearing calm and in control of the situation, how tenuous that control may be,” Oanda Corp senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note.

Asian shares bounced and bond yields rose from historic lows as speculation of coordinated stimulus from global central banks and governments calmed panic selling.

Sentiment was also lifted after Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) visited Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, for the first time since the epidemic began and as the spread of the virus in China slows sharply.

Crude was also supported by hopes for a settlement to the price war and potential US output cuts, although analysts warned that gains might be temporary, as oil demand continues to be affected by the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak, which has spread beyond China and caused Italy to be placed under lockdown.

US shale producers rushed to deepen spending cuts and could reduce production after OPEC’s decision to pump full bore into a global market hit by shrinking demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“When you look at the leverage the industry is in, at prices of around US$30, it’s not profitable,” Probis Group chief investment officer Jonathan Barratt said.

“Saudis and other Middle Eastern producers have their budgetary constraints, Russia is starved for cash and the breakeven for ... shale has to be around US$50 a barrel. So the dynamics of all those put together will mean they will come to an agreement somewhere,” Barratt said.

On the demand side, the International Energy Agency said that oil demand was set to contract this year for the first time since 2009.