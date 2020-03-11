Contract electronics maker Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶電腦) reported that revenue last month dropped 27.31 percent from a year earlier to NT$39.51 billion (US$1.32 billion), with laptop shipments falling more than 30 percent to 1.6 million units.
The decline was mainly due to an extended Lunar New Year holiday and production disruptions at its factories in China because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Revenue in the first two months of this year plunged 18.64 percent year-on-year to NT$101.27 billion, Compal said on Monday, adding that production in China has resumed to varying degrees.
Rival maker Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦) also saw revenue decline 21.74 percent from a year earlier to NT$49.19 billion, with laptop shipments falling more 40 percent to 1.1 million units due to production disruptions in China.
Quanta has since the fourth quarter of 2018 been shifting production from China to a plant in New Taipei City and has started setting up manufacturing facilities in Thailand.
Wistron Corp (緯創) last month saw its revenue contract 21.09 percent year-on-year to NT$44.86 billion, with laptop shipments dropping 15 percent to 850,000 units.
The firm also saw a double-digit decline in shipments of desktops, while server shipments remained stable, it said yesterday.
Having already resumed about 60 percent of its Chinese production, the company said it expects to reach full production by the end of this month.
Wistron, which also assembles older models of Apple Inc’s iPhone in India, said that production in the country remains largely intact.
Another Apple supplier, Pegatron Corp (和碩), which is reportedly to produce a next generation iPhone SE, fared better than its peers, with sales last month inching up 0.2 percent annually to NT$81.8 billion.
The company’s main manufacturing site in Shanghai has seen production mostly spared by the coronavirus, while its Kunshan plant has since recovered more than 60 percent of production, market watchers said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has joined forces with US-based IC design house Broadcom Inc to develop the advanced 5 nanometer (nm) process. In a statement released on Tuesday last week, TSMC said it has teamed up with Broadcom to bolster its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) IC packaging platform that supports 5nm technology. CoWoS provides best-in-breed performance and the highest integration density for high-performance computing applications, while the wafer level system integration platform offers a wide range of interposer sizes, as well as plentiful high-bandwidth memory cubes and package sizes, TSMC said. The cooperation with Broadcom means TSMC would
By closing the wage gap between male and female employees last year, Citibank Taiwan demonstrated that it leads the Taiwanese corporate sector in promoting equal wages and gender equality concepts, which has helped the company improve employee benefits and foster a diverse and inclusive corporate culture. Citibank cited an internal annual report comparing employee wages across all Citibank branches worldwide. In last year’s report, the median wage for female employees — 73 percent of their male colleagues’ median wage — was a 2 percentage point improvement from 2018. “As a global bank, Citigroup has a responsibility to make the economy better. This can
LIKE AN ‘AVALANCHE’: The airline canceled 1,400 flights last month and suspended 3,000 this month, as it reels from COVID-19; it also asked employees to take days off China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) on Friday said it is taking additional measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, saying that it would take employees’ temperatures before they enter offices or take shuttle buses to airports. State-owned CAL, which had asked its employees to take their temperatures by themselves since the outbreak began in late January, said it would take staff’s temperatures before they board shuttles to airport terminals, starting today. “Employees with temperatures higher than 37°C would not be allowed to board shuttles and would be advised to take a day off. We are very cautious,” company spokesman Jason Liu (劉朝洋)
HTC Corp (宏達電) on Friday posted record-low revenue of NT$419.15 million (US$13.95 million) for last month, plummeting 32.96 percent from a year earlier and following a 52.43 percent plunge the previous month. The Taoyuan-headquartered company, whose sales have declined for the past two years, reported that combined revenue over the past two months dropped 44.97 percent from NT$1.63 billion a year earlier. HTC went into the red in 2013 and posted net losses of NT$2.34 billion in the most recent quarter. The former top smartphone vendor has sought to reshape its operations, turning its focus to virtual reality (VR) and launching the Vive