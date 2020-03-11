Holiday, virus affect Compal sales

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter





Contract electronics maker Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶電腦) reported that revenue last month dropped 27.31 percent from a year earlier to NT$39.51 billion (US$1.32 billion), with laptop shipments falling more than 30 percent to 1.6 million units.

The decline was mainly due to an extended Lunar New Year holiday and production disruptions at its factories in China because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Revenue in the first two months of this year plunged 18.64 percent year-on-year to NT$101.27 billion, Compal said on Monday, adding that production in China has resumed to varying degrees.

Rival maker Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦) also saw revenue decline 21.74 percent from a year earlier to NT$49.19 billion, with laptop shipments falling more 40 percent to 1.1 million units due to production disruptions in China.

Quanta has since the fourth quarter of 2018 been shifting production from China to a plant in New Taipei City and has started setting up manufacturing facilities in Thailand.

Wistron Corp (緯創) last month saw its revenue contract 21.09 percent year-on-year to NT$44.86 billion, with laptop shipments dropping 15 percent to 850,000 units.

The firm also saw a double-digit decline in shipments of desktops, while server shipments remained stable, it said yesterday.

Having already resumed about 60 percent of its Chinese production, the company said it expects to reach full production by the end of this month.

Wistron, which also assembles older models of Apple Inc’s iPhone in India, said that production in the country remains largely intact.

Another Apple supplier, Pegatron Corp (和碩), which is reportedly to produce a next generation iPhone SE, fared better than its peers, with sales last month inching up 0.2 percent annually to NT$81.8 billion.

The company’s main manufacturing site in Shanghai has seen production mostly spared by the coronavirus, while its Kunshan plant has since recovered more than 60 percent of production, market watchers said.