The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday chastised the Executive Yuan for submitting proposals to change the Spatial Planning Act (國土計畫法) amid a global outbreak of COVID-19, saying that the move was aimed at helping corporations secure development projects while evading public scrutiny.
The KMT caucus on Friday last week struck down a motion by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus to advance the proposals to committee review, because it found two planned amendments unacceptable, KMT caucus secretary-general Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) told a news conference in Taipei.
One proposed amendment would allow national spatial plans to be revised if the Cabinet approves “major construction projects,” which Chiang said would open up a back door for developers to secure tenders, rendering the act an empty gesture.
The other amendment would indefinitely postpone an April 30 deadline for local governments to submit spatial plans, he said.
Both proposals would encourage unrestrained development of public land under the pretext of major construction projects, which contradicts the spirit of the act, he added.
When the act was passed in 2015, it was hailed as a milestone in environmental protection for classifying land rezoning into national reserves, marine resource areas, agricultural development zones and urban development areas.
It is expected to take effect in 2022, when complementary central and local government plans are completed.
However, many environmentalists were unnerved after the Cabinet last month proposed the amendments.
Former KMT legislator Chiau Wen-yan (邱文彥), who was instrumental in pushing the legislation, said that the act was the culmination of more than two decades of work.
At the time of its passage, lawmakers across party lines agreed that there should not be any clauses that would allow backroom deals, as unlike any previous development-oriented spatial plans, the act approaches spatial planning through an assessment of nature’s capacity, he said.
The proposed amendments represent a step backward, as they ignore the conservation of state-owned land and cannot ensure sufficient farmland for food security, he added.
KMT caucus vice secretary-general Lin Yi-hua (林奕華) criticized the proposal on major construction projects, saying that it would give the Executive Yuan a “blank check” and would allow developers to benefit via speculative land development.
KMT Legislator Hung Meng-kai (洪孟楷) raised doubts about the Executive Yuan’s intentions behind the proposals, saying that they would greatly relax development rules and could be aimed at benefiting interested parties.
The timing of the proposals was likely aimed at avoiding public scrutiny, as the public’s focus is on preventing the spread of COVID-19, he said.
The KMT caucus would resolutely reject any further attempts to schedule a review of the controversial proposals, he added.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has joined forces with US-based IC design house Broadcom Inc to develop the advanced 5 nanometer (nm) process. In a statement released on Tuesday last week, TSMC said it has teamed up with Broadcom to bolster its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) IC packaging platform that supports 5nm technology. CoWoS provides best-in-breed performance and the highest integration density for high-performance computing applications, while the wafer level system integration platform offers a wide range of interposer sizes, as well as plentiful high-bandwidth memory cubes and package sizes, TSMC said. The cooperation with Broadcom means TSMC would
By closing the wage gap between male and female employees last year, Citibank Taiwan demonstrated that it leads the Taiwanese corporate sector in promoting equal wages and gender equality concepts, which has helped the company improve employee benefits and foster a diverse and inclusive corporate culture. Citibank cited an internal annual report comparing employee wages across all Citibank branches worldwide. In last year’s report, the median wage for female employees — 73 percent of their male colleagues’ median wage — was a 2 percentage point improvement from 2018. “As a global bank, Citigroup has a responsibility to make the economy better. This can
LIKE AN ‘AVALANCHE’: The airline canceled 1,400 flights last month and suspended 3,000 this month, as it reels from COVID-19; it also asked employees to take days off China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) on Friday said it is taking additional measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, saying that it would take employees’ temperatures before they enter offices or take shuttle buses to airports. State-owned CAL, which had asked its employees to take their temperatures by themselves since the outbreak began in late January, said it would take staff’s temperatures before they board shuttles to airport terminals, starting today. “Employees with temperatures higher than 37°C would not be allowed to board shuttles and would be advised to take a day off. We are very cautious,” company spokesman Jason Liu (劉朝洋)
HTC Corp (宏達電) on Friday posted record-low revenue of NT$419.15 million (US$13.95 million) for last month, plummeting 32.96 percent from a year earlier and following a 52.43 percent plunge the previous month. The Taoyuan-headquartered company, whose sales have declined for the past two years, reported that combined revenue over the past two months dropped 44.97 percent from NT$1.63 billion a year earlier. HTC went into the red in 2013 and posted net losses of NT$2.34 billion in the most recent quarter. The former top smartphone vendor has sought to reshape its operations, turning its focus to virtual reality (VR) and launching the Vive