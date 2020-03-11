State-run Hua Nan Financial Holding Co (華南金控) aims to increase its lending by 4 to 5 percent this year, in keeping with a target set late last year, despite a global outbreak of COVID-19 causing disruptions to economic activity.
Business weakening linked to the coronavirus has been limited and could be reversed if the disease can be contained next quarter, rendering target downgrades unnecessary at this stage, the banking-focused conglomerate said on Monday.
The Taipei-based company reported that net income last year grew 9 percent year-on-year to NT$15.94 billion (US$530.7 million), or earnings per share of NT$1.31.
In the first two months of this year, net income lost some momentum to NT$2.15 billion, or earnings per share of NT$0.18, Hua Nan Financial said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.
The company told an investors’ conference on Monday that it had already factored in a global slowdown when formulating its budget for this year.
Taiwanese companies returning from China would bring a continued opportunity for growth in terms of corporate lending and mortgage operations, Hua Nan Financial said.
Corporate lending last year rose 7 percent, with loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) growing at a faster pace of 10 percent, helping expand its loan book by 3 percent to NT$1.69 trillion, the company said.
It said that it would further strengthen SME lending, as the business generates better yields than lending to large corporations or government agencies.
Homebound companies would also lend support to the local property market, even though the ongoing spread of COVID-19 is slowing transactions, Hua Nan Financial said, adding that property prices have been resilient so far.
Demand for office space and factories might continue an uptrend this year, as widely expected earlier, it said.
In addition, the company said that it plans to take part in more syndicated loans and urban renewal projects.
Exposure to tourism-oriented businesses accounts for 2 percent of outstanding loans, with airlines taking up a major share, Hua Nan Financial said.
The company said that it is not particularly worried about credit losses, because loans to airlines have sufficient collateral.
As for local manufacturers affected by supply chain disruptions in China due to the virus, Hua Nan Financial said that those firms would soon resume normal operations as the situation stabilizes.
A surprising interest rate cut last week by the US Federal Reserve would reduce foreign currency-based business by 10.7 basis points and soften overseas operations by 15.3 basis points, it said.
However, Hua Nan Financial said that it would expand its operations in the US, Europe and Southeast Asia to ease the effects of rate cuts.
