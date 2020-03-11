E-commerce operators yesterday posted record-high revenue for last month as consumers increasingly turned to online shopping sites due to fears over a global COVID-19 outbreak.
Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體), the nation’s largest online retailer, posted record-high revenue of NT$4.95 billion (US$164.8 million) for last month, a 39.95 percent year-on-year increase.
The company, which also broadcasts TV shopping channels and distributes mail catalogues, said that sales on its online shopping platform soared 47.5 percent year-on-year and made up more than 90 percent of its total revenue.
Momo attributed the strong growth to the spread of COVID-19, which led to consumers increasing their online purchases, especially household cleaning and personal hygiene products.
As consumers avoided eating out, sales of food and beverages also increased, it said.
Overall, sales of household goods increased 81 percent year-on-year, while sales of cosmetics and health products rose 49 percent, the company said.
Momo also saw a 43 percent increase in sales of consumer electronics, driven by robust demand for laptops as students returned to school last month.
Meanwhile, rival PChome Online Inc (網路家庭) also posted record-high revenue of NT$3.52 billion for last month, a 26.98 percent increase year-on-year.
The company said that the coronavirus outbreak led to a sharp increase in sales of antimicrobial agents and other cleaning products.
The top three keyword searches across PChome’s shopping platforms last month were “masks,” “tissue paper” and “wet wipes,” the company said, adding that “rubbing alcohol” and “hand sanitizer” were also in the top 10.
With consumers spending more time at home, sales of gaming products, fitness equipment and air purifiers also increased, it said.
The same phenomenon was also observed by smaller online retailers such as Kuobrothers Corp (創業家兄弟), which posted record-high revenue of NT$415.5 million for last month, a 55.24 percent year-on-year increase.
Sales of wearable devices increased, as did sales of perfume and other popular Valentine’s Day gift items, the company said.
