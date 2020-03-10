World Business Quick Take

Agencies





ITALY

State guarantees mulled

Rome is studying a state guarantee scheme to support banks offering debt moratoriums to households and companies, a member of the government said yesterday as the COVID-19 outbreak hits the economy. Deputy Minister of Economy Antonio Misiani told in an interview to Radio 24 that the measure was under discussion with the Bank of Italy, which is the national lenders’ supervisor. The nation’s banking lobby has asked European authorities to ease rules on problem loans for at least six months.

FRANCE

Economic outlook sours

The economy would barely grow this quarter as the COVID-19 outbreak slams the brakes on activity in services and industry, a Bank of France survey found. Based on a monthly measure of business activity, the bank said the economy would only narrowly escape another contraction this quarter with 0.1 percent growth. Only a month earlier, it forecast 0.3 percent growth. According to the survey, 19 percent of local companies across all sectors expect an effect on their business from the outbreak. Industrial companies and services providers expect activity to take a hit this month.

AVIATION

Lufthansa seeks state backing

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is looking into government support amid the fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak. The airline, which slashed capacity by as much as 50 percent to cope with plunging demand, is examining the implementation of short-time work programs, it said in an e-mailed statement on Sunday. So-called short-time work — Kurzarbeit in German — involves the government offsetting wages lost when companies are forced to temporarily reduce staffing.

CHINA

Exports down 17.2 percent

Exports fell by double digits in January and last month as anti-virus controls closed factories, while imports sank by a smaller margin. Exports tumbled 17.2 percent from a year earlier to US$292.4 billion, a sharp reverse from December last year’s 7.8 percent rise, customs data showed on Saturday. Imports declined 4 percent to US$299.5 billion, down from the previous month’s 16.3 percent gain. The nation’s global trade balance fell to a US$7.1 billion deficit for the first two months of the year.

INDIA

Yes Bank founder arrested

The founder of Yes Bank Ltd was on Sunday arrested in Mumbai on allegations of money laundering amid efforts to formulate a rescue plan for the country’s fourth-largest private lender. In a late-night move on Friday, the central bank seized control and imposed withdrawal limits on Yes Bank. Rana Kapoor was arrested at about 3am after being questioned for more than 20 hours by officials from the Enforcement Directorate, the country’s financial intelligence agency.

INVESTMENTS

Outbreak to hit FDIs: UN

The rapid spread of COVID-19 is expected to take a serious toll on foreign direct investments (FDIs) worldwide, the UN Conference on Trade, Investment and Development said in a report. The report estimated that growth in the global economy would slow 0.5 to 1.5 percent this year, depending on whether the outbreak is reined in during the first half of this year or if it rages through the end of next year. The corresponding “downward pressure on FDI will be 5-15 percent,” the report said.