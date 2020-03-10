The number of tourist arrivals in Thailand last month fell 44.3 percent from a year earlier due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said yesterday.
Visitors from China, Thailand’s biggest source of tourists, tumbled 85.3 percent, TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn told a meeting of tourism operators.
In the worst-case scenario, the number of foreign tourists might fall to 30 million this year from last year’s 39.8 million, with spending down 22 percent, “if the virus situation bottoms in May,” he said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Just last week, Yuthasak said tourist numbers might drop by 6 million this year.
Tourism is crucial to Thailand, as spending by foreign visitors amounted to 1.93 trillion baht (US$61.15 billion) last year, or 11 percent of GDP.
The government last week said that it would seek Cabinet approval today for a US$3.2 billion stimulus package to ease the effects of the outbreak.
However, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha yesterday said there would be no such cash handouts.
Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy might grow less than 1 percent this year, Thanavath Phonvichai, dean and economics professor of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, told reporters.
Growth last year was 2.4 percent, the lowest in five years.
The central bank would closely monitor global oil prices and financial market developments, and discuss them at its monetary policy review on March 25, Assistant Governor Chantavarn Sucharitakul said in a text message to reporters.
The central bank last month cut its key rate by one-quarter point to a record low of 1 percent. Most economists expect further easing this month.
The biggest coronavirus risk to retailers on both sides of the Atlantic might turn out to be empty stores, rather than empty shelves. As the COVID-19 outbreak has spread from Asia to Europe and the US, concern has shifted from the effects on supply chains because of closed Chinese factories to the potential of the disease to put a sudden brake on consumer spending. While fashion chains and do-it-yourself merchandisers rely less on China today than they did a decade ago, it is inevitable there would be some supply problems. The country is still the world’s biggest clothing exporter and it makes
For decades, corporate credit cards were a boring industry, dominated by money-colored AmExes, the default choice for power lunches and client dinners around the world. Now, a fleet of richly funded start-ups wants to change that. Venture capitalists and other investors have poured big money into a growing group of companies that make credit cards for businesses. That includes more than US$1 billion in funding and debt for just three start-ups: card-makers Ramp, Divvy and three-year-old Brex Inc, which was valued last summer at an eye-watering US$2.6 billion, according to PitchBook data. The fresh interest in the industry comes as American Express
The euro rose past US$1.13 on Friday and the yen pushed below ￥105 per US dollar as a drop in US government bond yields caused the greenback to post its worst week since 2016. Investors have cut their expectations for US interest rates after an emergency US Federal Reserve rate cut of 50 basis points this week. That is wiping out the yield advantage that had fueled a popular carry globally — borrowing at negative rates in the euro and yen to buy US assets. The US dollar index posted its biggest weekly fall since May 2016, down 2.1 percent since Friday
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has joined forces with US-based IC design house Broadcom Inc to develop the advanced 5 nanometer (nm) process. In a statement released on Tuesday last week, TSMC said it has teamed up with Broadcom to bolster its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) IC packaging platform that supports 5nm technology. CoWoS provides best-in-breed performance and the highest integration density for high-performance computing applications, while the wafer level system integration platform offers a wide range of interposer sizes, as well as plentiful high-bandwidth memory cubes and package sizes, TSMC said. The cooperation with Broadcom means TSMC would