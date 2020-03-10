Thailand tourist arrivals fall 44.3% due to outbreak

CLOSELY MONITORED: The government last week said it would seek the Cabinet’s approval for a stimulus plan, but the prime minister said there would be no handouts

The number of tourist arrivals in Thailand last month fell 44.3 percent from a year earlier due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said yesterday.

Visitors from China, Thailand’s biggest source of tourists, tumbled 85.3 percent, TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn told a meeting of tourism operators.

In the worst-case scenario, the number of foreign tourists might fall to 30 million this year from last year’s 39.8 million, with spending down 22 percent, “if the virus situation bottoms in May,” he said.

Motorcycle taxi drivers wait for passengers on a usually busy beach in Pattaya, Thailand, on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Just last week, Yuthasak said tourist numbers might drop by 6 million this year.

Tourism is crucial to Thailand, as spending by foreign visitors amounted to 1.93 trillion baht (US$61.15 billion) last year, or 11 percent of GDP.

The government last week said that it would seek Cabinet approval today for a US$3.2 billion stimulus package to ease the effects of the outbreak.

However, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha yesterday said there would be no such cash handouts.

Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy might grow less than 1 percent this year, Thanavath Phonvichai, dean and economics professor of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, told reporters.

Growth last year was 2.4 percent, the lowest in five years.

The central bank would closely monitor global oil prices and financial market developments, and discuss them at its monetary policy review on March 25, Assistant Governor Chantavarn Sucharitakul said in a text message to reporters.

The central bank last month cut its key rate by one-quarter point to a record low of 1 percent. Most economists expect further easing this month.