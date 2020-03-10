Amazon.com Inc was yesterday to announce a new business line selling the technology behind its cashier-less convenience stores to other retailers, the company told reporters.
The world’s biggest Web retailer said it has “several” signed deals with customers it would not name.
A new Web site yesterday would invite others to inquire about the service, dubbed Just Walk Out technology by Amazon.
Photo: Reuters
The highly anticipated business reflects Amazon’s strategy of building out internal capabilities — such as warehouses to help with package delivery and cloud technology to support its Web site — and then turning those into lucrative services it offers others.
Its chain Amazon Go has brought shopping without checkout lines into the mainstream, and the market for retail without cashiers — one of the most common vocations in the US — could grow to US$50 billion, US venture firm Loup Ventures LLC has estimated.
Dilip Kumar, Amazon’s vice president of physical retail and technology, had no market forecast to share, but said that shoppers’ preferences would determine how big the business becomes.
“Do customers like standing in lines?” he asked. “This has pretty broad applicability across store sizes, across industries, because it fundamentally tackles a problem of how do you get convenience in physical locations, especially when people are hard-pressed for time.”
Unlike Amazon Go stores, shoppers would insert a credit card into a gated turnstile to enter, rather than scan an app. The turnstiles would display the logo “Just Walk Out technology by Amazon,” but all other branding and store aspects would be controlled by the retailer using the service.
Items picked up by a customer and any guests who enter with them would be added to the shopper’s virtual cart. The store would then bill the credit card once the person or group leaves the store — no bar code scans or checkout lines necessary.
Kumar said Amazon would install the technology, including ceiling cameras and shelf weight sensors, at retailers’ stores, whether they are new locations or retrofits, and it would have a 24-7 support line.
A by-product of demand for the offering would be increased usage of Amazon Web Services, the company’s cloud that underpins its checkout-free systems.
Still, high demand is by no means certain. Other vendors, including Grabango Co and AiFi Inc are offering automated checkout to retailers, which in the past have been loath to hand deals to their rival Amazon, which has been the biggest disruptor of their brick-and-mortar businesses.
Media reports have said that Amazon was in talks to bring its technology to airport stores, for instance, rather than to Walmart Inc or Target Corp.
Kumar said Amazon “potentially” could sell the service to big-box rivals, but would not speculate.
He declined to comment on the service’s business model or pricing, saying: “A lot of those are bespoke deals.”
One issue that might arise is who owns the shopper data, something that businesses typically want to tailor marketing offers and build their customer base.
Shoppers who want a receipt would be able to type their e-mail into a kiosk at any store. Amazon would send receipts to that address each subsequent time the credit card is used at a Just Walk Out location, no matter the retailer.
Kumar said Amazon saves the e-mail address and ties that to the credit card information, solely for the purpose of charging the customer.
Kumar would not discuss whether or how Amazon would integrate this into retailers’ loyalty programs, but said: “These are the retailers’ customers.”
