Tesco to exit Thailand, Malaysia

AFP, LONDON





The UK’s biggest retailer, Tesco PLC, yesterday said that it has agreed to sell its businesses in Thailand and Malaysia to Thai conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group for ￡8 billion (US$10.4 billion).

“Following inbound interest and a detailed strategic review of all options, we are announcing today the proposed sale of Tesco Thailand and Tesco Malaysia,” outgoing chief executive Dave Lewis said in a statement, adding that the supermarket chain would return ￡5 billion of the proceeds to investors.

“This sale releases material value and allows us to further simplify and focus the business, as well as to return significant value to shareholders,” he said.

A man walks into a Tesco-Lotus supermarket in Bangkok on Dec. 11 last year. Photo: AFP

Tesco said that the divestment would also slash debt and streamline the group, enabling a “stronger focus” on British, Irish and central European activities.

“The disposal will further de-risk the Tesco business by reducing indebtedness through a ￡2.5 billion pension contribution that, along with other measures, is expected to eliminate the current funding deficit and significantly reduce the prospect of having to make further pension deficit contributions in the future,” the retailer said.

The move was unanimously agreed by the Tesco board, but remains conditional on shareholder and regulatory approvals. The deal is set to complete in the second half of this year.

The announcement came as Lewis prepares to step down this year, having overseen a major overhaul at Tesco during his five years at the helm.