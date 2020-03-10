The UK’s biggest retailer, Tesco PLC, yesterday said that it has agreed to sell its businesses in Thailand and Malaysia to Thai conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group for ￡8 billion (US$10.4 billion).
“Following inbound interest and a detailed strategic review of all options, we are announcing today the proposed sale of Tesco Thailand and Tesco Malaysia,” outgoing chief executive Dave Lewis said in a statement, adding that the supermarket chain would return ￡5 billion of the proceeds to investors.
“This sale releases material value and allows us to further simplify and focus the business, as well as to return significant value to shareholders,” he said.
Photo: AFP
Tesco said that the divestment would also slash debt and streamline the group, enabling a “stronger focus” on British, Irish and central European activities.
“The disposal will further de-risk the Tesco business by reducing indebtedness through a ￡2.5 billion pension contribution that, along with other measures, is expected to eliminate the current funding deficit and significantly reduce the prospect of having to make further pension deficit contributions in the future,” the retailer said.
The move was unanimously agreed by the Tesco board, but remains conditional on shareholder and regulatory approvals. The deal is set to complete in the second half of this year.
The announcement came as Lewis prepares to step down this year, having overseen a major overhaul at Tesco during his five years at the helm.
The biggest coronavirus risk to retailers on both sides of the Atlantic might turn out to be empty stores, rather than empty shelves. As the COVID-19 outbreak has spread from Asia to Europe and the US, concern has shifted from the effects on supply chains because of closed Chinese factories to the potential of the disease to put a sudden brake on consumer spending. While fashion chains and do-it-yourself merchandisers rely less on China today than they did a decade ago, it is inevitable there would be some supply problems. The country is still the world’s biggest clothing exporter and it makes
For decades, corporate credit cards were a boring industry, dominated by money-colored AmExes, the default choice for power lunches and client dinners around the world. Now, a fleet of richly funded start-ups wants to change that. Venture capitalists and other investors have poured big money into a growing group of companies that make credit cards for businesses. That includes more than US$1 billion in funding and debt for just three start-ups: card-makers Ramp, Divvy and three-year-old Brex Inc, which was valued last summer at an eye-watering US$2.6 billion, according to PitchBook data. The fresh interest in the industry comes as American Express
The euro rose past US$1.13 on Friday and the yen pushed below ￥105 per US dollar as a drop in US government bond yields caused the greenback to post its worst week since 2016. Investors have cut their expectations for US interest rates after an emergency US Federal Reserve rate cut of 50 basis points this week. That is wiping out the yield advantage that had fueled a popular carry globally — borrowing at negative rates in the euro and yen to buy US assets. The US dollar index posted its biggest weekly fall since May 2016, down 2.1 percent since Friday
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has joined forces with US-based IC design house Broadcom Inc to develop the advanced 5 nanometer (nm) process. In a statement released on Tuesday last week, TSMC said it has teamed up with Broadcom to bolster its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) IC packaging platform that supports 5nm technology. CoWoS provides best-in-breed performance and the highest integration density for high-performance computing applications, while the wafer level system integration platform offers a wide range of interposer sizes, as well as plentiful high-bandwidth memory cubes and package sizes, TSMC said. The cooperation with Broadcom means TSMC would