Japan yesterday said that its economy contracted more than initially believed in the final quarter of last year, reflecting the country’s economic fragility even before the COVID-19 outbreak began to threaten global growth.
The gloomy revised figures led economists to project Japan is headed for its first recession since 2012, with the viral outbreak seen depressing exports.
The country’s GDP for the October-to-December last year quarter was revised down to a contraction of 1.8 percent, dropping further from the 1.6 percent contraction estimated last month.
Photo: Reuters
The fall was also sharper than a 1.7 percent contraction estimated by private economists, according to a survey by the Nikkei business daily.
The latest estimate tracked a contraction during the April-to-June quarter of 2014 after the government raised the consumption tax from 5 to 8 percent.
The tax was raised again, to 10 percent, in October last year, despite fears of its economic impact.
The fourth quarter also saw a series of natural disasters, including typhoons that caused widespread flooding.
The nation logged a larger-than-expected fall in non-residential investments that pushed overall domestic demand to shrink by 2.3 percent, rather than a fall of 2.1 percent estimated earlier, according to the Japanese Cabinet Office.
Japan faces a difficult path ahead, with the global virus outbreak expected to depress growth at home and abroad, particularly pressuring exports.
“Unfortunately, any recovery in Q1 has been nipped in the bud by the global spread of the coronavirus,” Capital Economics Ltd economist Tom Learnmouth said.
“We have penciled a 0.5 percent quarter-to-quarter contraction in GDP this quarter [January through March],” he said, raising the possibility of a recession.
“That’s likely to be primarily driven by plunging export volumes,” he said.
Consumer spending would also be “hit hard,” with many people staying at home to avoid the virus, following calls from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for the public to cancel unnecessary outings, while schools across the nation were requested to shut for most or all of this month.
“We think Japan’s GDP will shrink by 1 percent across 2020,” Learnmouth added.
The biggest coronavirus risk to retailers on both sides of the Atlantic might turn out to be empty stores, rather than empty shelves. As the COVID-19 outbreak has spread from Asia to Europe and the US, concern has shifted from the effects on supply chains because of closed Chinese factories to the potential of the disease to put a sudden brake on consumer spending. While fashion chains and do-it-yourself merchandisers rely less on China today than they did a decade ago, it is inevitable there would be some supply problems. The country is still the world’s biggest clothing exporter and it makes
For decades, corporate credit cards were a boring industry, dominated by money-colored AmExes, the default choice for power lunches and client dinners around the world. Now, a fleet of richly funded start-ups wants to change that. Venture capitalists and other investors have poured big money into a growing group of companies that make credit cards for businesses. That includes more than US$1 billion in funding and debt for just three start-ups: card-makers Ramp, Divvy and three-year-old Brex Inc, which was valued last summer at an eye-watering US$2.6 billion, according to PitchBook data. The fresh interest in the industry comes as American Express
The euro rose past US$1.13 on Friday and the yen pushed below ￥105 per US dollar as a drop in US government bond yields caused the greenback to post its worst week since 2016. Investors have cut their expectations for US interest rates after an emergency US Federal Reserve rate cut of 50 basis points this week. That is wiping out the yield advantage that had fueled a popular carry globally — borrowing at negative rates in the euro and yen to buy US assets. The US dollar index posted its biggest weekly fall since May 2016, down 2.1 percent since Friday
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has joined forces with US-based IC design house Broadcom Inc to develop the advanced 5 nanometer (nm) process. In a statement released on Tuesday last week, TSMC said it has teamed up with Broadcom to bolster its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) IC packaging platform that supports 5nm technology. CoWoS provides best-in-breed performance and the highest integration density for high-performance computing applications, while the wafer level system integration platform offers a wide range of interposer sizes, as well as plentiful high-bandwidth memory cubes and package sizes, TSMC said. The cooperation with Broadcom means TSMC would