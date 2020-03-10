Germany yesterday announced measures to boost its sputtering economy in the face of the fast-spreading COVID-19, while also calling for the cancelation of large events.
As the number of cases in Germany pushed beyond 900, German Minister of Health Jens Spahn said that gatherings of more than 1,000 people should be scrapped.
Acknowledging the financial hit to organizers of such events, Spahn said the government would help cushion the blow.
Photo: Reuters
With measures taken to halt the virus hitting the economy hard, leaders of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s right-left coalition agreed on new aid measures after late-night talks on Sunday.
The coalition “is taking action in the corona-crisis. Besides medical protection measures, we have agreed on a big aid package for the German economy,” tweeted Markus Soeder, leader of Merkel’s Bavarian allies Christian Social Union, calling the package “comprehensive.”
Rules governing compensation for workers forced to cut working hours because of the crisis would be eased, the government said in a statement after late-night talks.
The relaxed criteria would apply from next month and would be valid up to the end of the year.
Berlin also pledged to draw up proposals on offering liquidity support for companies hardest hit by the outbreak.
Talks with key representatives of the German economy, as well as trade unions, would be held shortly on the proposals.
Separately, the government said it would also boost investments by 3.1 billion euros (US$3.54 billion) per year between next year and 2024.
The total hike in investments totaling 12.4 billion euros would be entirely funded by last year’s budget surplus, it said.
Meanwhile, German industrial production nudged upward in January, official data showed yesterday, although the fillip for the struggling manufacturing sector predated the effects of the outbreak.
Industrial output expanded 3 percent month-on-month in January, the German statistics authority Destatis said.
There were boosts for makers of producer and capital goods, while consumer goods firms held steady.
However, the overall barometer remained slightly below its level from a year earlier, as manufacturers were only beginning to recover from the US-China trade dispute, Brexit uncertainty and other factors that braked industry throughout last year.
In a separate release, Destatis reported that exports were flat month-on-month in January, while imports grew slightly.
Exports to the UK remained down 16.3 percent year-on-year after last year brought repeated episodes of Brexit brinkmanship.
“At face value, this morning’s data is encouraging, adding to evidence of a bottoming-out of the German manufacturing sector. However, COVID-19 has changed everything,” ING Bank NV analyst Carsten Brzeski said.
With its globally interconnected industry and economy, “Germany will feel the impact of the unprecedented combination of supply-side and demand-side shocks” due to the virus, Brzeski said.
The biggest coronavirus risk to retailers on both sides of the Atlantic might turn out to be empty stores, rather than empty shelves. As the COVID-19 outbreak has spread from Asia to Europe and the US, concern has shifted from the effects on supply chains because of closed Chinese factories to the potential of the disease to put a sudden brake on consumer spending. While fashion chains and do-it-yourself merchandisers rely less on China today than they did a decade ago, it is inevitable there would be some supply problems. The country is still the world’s biggest clothing exporter and it makes
For decades, corporate credit cards were a boring industry, dominated by money-colored AmExes, the default choice for power lunches and client dinners around the world. Now, a fleet of richly funded start-ups wants to change that. Venture capitalists and other investors have poured big money into a growing group of companies that make credit cards for businesses. That includes more than US$1 billion in funding and debt for just three start-ups: card-makers Ramp, Divvy and three-year-old Brex Inc, which was valued last summer at an eye-watering US$2.6 billion, according to PitchBook data. The fresh interest in the industry comes as American Express
The euro rose past US$1.13 on Friday and the yen pushed below ￥105 per US dollar as a drop in US government bond yields caused the greenback to post its worst week since 2016. Investors have cut their expectations for US interest rates after an emergency US Federal Reserve rate cut of 50 basis points this week. That is wiping out the yield advantage that had fueled a popular carry globally — borrowing at negative rates in the euro and yen to buy US assets. The US dollar index posted its biggest weekly fall since May 2016, down 2.1 percent since Friday
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has joined forces with US-based IC design house Broadcom Inc to develop the advanced 5 nanometer (nm) process. In a statement released on Tuesday last week, TSMC said it has teamed up with Broadcom to bolster its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) IC packaging platform that supports 5nm technology. CoWoS provides best-in-breed performance and the highest integration density for high-performance computing applications, while the wafer level system integration platform offers a wide range of interposer sizes, as well as plentiful high-bandwidth memory cubes and package sizes, TSMC said. The cooperation with Broadcom means TSMC would