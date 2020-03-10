Germany launches measures to stall ‘corona crisis’

AFP, BERLIN





Germany yesterday announced measures to boost its sputtering economy in the face of the fast-spreading COVID-19, while also calling for the cancelation of large events.

As the number of cases in Germany pushed beyond 900, German Minister of Health Jens Spahn said that gatherings of more than 1,000 people should be scrapped.

Acknowledging the financial hit to organizers of such events, Spahn said the government would help cushion the blow.

A nurse demonstrates the use of a COVID-19 test kit at a media event in Essen, Germany, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

With measures taken to halt the virus hitting the economy hard, leaders of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s right-left coalition agreed on new aid measures after late-night talks on Sunday.

The coalition “is taking action in the corona-crisis. Besides medical protection measures, we have agreed on a big aid package for the German economy,” tweeted Markus Soeder, leader of Merkel’s Bavarian allies Christian Social Union, calling the package “comprehensive.”

Rules governing compensation for workers forced to cut working hours because of the crisis would be eased, the government said in a statement after late-night talks.

The relaxed criteria would apply from next month and would be valid up to the end of the year.

Berlin also pledged to draw up proposals on offering liquidity support for companies hardest hit by the outbreak.

Talks with key representatives of the German economy, as well as trade unions, would be held shortly on the proposals.

Separately, the government said it would also boost investments by 3.1 billion euros (US$3.54 billion) per year between next year and 2024.

The total hike in investments totaling 12.4 billion euros would be entirely funded by last year’s budget surplus, it said.

Meanwhile, German industrial production nudged upward in January, official data showed yesterday, although the fillip for the struggling manufacturing sector predated the effects of the outbreak.

Industrial output expanded 3 percent month-on-month in January, the German statistics authority Destatis said.

There were boosts for makers of producer and capital goods, while consumer goods firms held steady.

However, the overall barometer remained slightly below its level from a year earlier, as manufacturers were only beginning to recover from the US-China trade dispute, Brexit uncertainty and other factors that braked industry throughout last year.

In a separate release, Destatis reported that exports were flat month-on-month in January, while imports grew slightly.

Exports to the UK remained down 16.3 percent year-on-year after last year brought repeated episodes of Brexit brinkmanship.

“At face value, this morning’s data is encouraging, adding to evidence of a bottoming-out of the German manufacturing sector. However, COVID-19 has changed everything,” ING Bank NV analyst Carsten Brzeski said.

With its globally interconnected industry and economy, “Germany will feel the impact of the unprecedented combination of supply-side and demand-side shocks” due to the virus, Brzeski said.