Oil prices plunged by almost one-third yesterday, the biggest drop since the 1991 Gulf War, as top exporter Saudi Arabia launched a price war after Russia blocked a bid to cut output.
In ferocious trading, both main crude contracts nosedived following Riyadh’s shock move to slash prices after the alliance between oil-exporting group OPEC and its partners fell apart.
At a meeting last week, Saudi Arabia led a push by OPEC ministers to reduce output to counter the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak — but it hinged on agreement from the group’s allies, foremost among them Moscow.
Photo: Reuters
However, Russia, the world’s second-largest oil producer, refused to tighten supply — and Riyadh then drove through the biggest cuts to prices in 20 years on Sunday, unleashing pandemonium on crude markets.
Saudi equities tanked more than 9 percent in response, with oil titan Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) losing 10 percent.
The collapse in prices could have far-reaching consequences, observers said, from battering revenues in energy-dependent countries, to triggering the cancelation of oil exploration projects and even sparking global deflation.
“A 30 percent plunge in crude oil prices is unprecedented and is sending a huge shock wave across financial markets,” CMC Markets analyst Margaret Yang (楊燕) said.
In afternoon Asian trading, West Texas Intermediate was down about 30 percent, while Brent crude slipped 26 percent.
The collapse in oil prices added to pressure on equity markets, which were already being hammered by the outbreak. Bourses across Asia fell heavily, with Tokyo closing more than 5 percent lower and Sydney down more than 7 percent.
Stock markets in the energy-rich Persian Gulf states nosedived at the start of trading yesterday. Trading was suspended on Kuwait’s Premier index after it fell 9.5 percent, while Dubai Financial Market dropped 9 percent and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange shed 7.1 percent.
Energy-linked stocks were among the hardest hit in Asia, with Hong Kong-listed CNOOC Ltd (中國海洋石油) tumbling 16 percent and PetroChina Co (中石油) down 10 percent.
In Singapore, Sembcorp Marine Ltd — which works in the energy exploration sector — was down more than 10 percent.
Saudi Arabia has cut its price for April delivery by US$4 to US$6 a barrel to Asia and US$7 to the US, with Aramco selling its Arabian Light at an unprecedented US$10.25 a barrel less than Brent to Europe, Bloomberg said.
OANDA Corp senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said that “Saudi Arabia seems intent on punishing Russia.”
“Oil prices ... will likely be capped over the next few months as coronavirus stalls economic growth, and Saudi Arabia opens the pumps and offers huge discounts on its crude grades,” he said.
Singapore’s OCBC Bank (華僑銀行) said the global economy could be hit by deflation if crude stays about the US$30 mark for an extended period, as oil prices play a key role in driving inflation.
This could encourage authorities to loosen monetary policy as they try to stop an uncontrollable deflationary cycle, the bank said.
Yang said if prices fall to extremely low levels, Russia might ultimately come back to the negotiating table with OPEC and agree on an output cut to shore up markets.
The new developments are reminiscent of the oil price war that erupted in 2014 and sent oil prices crashing to less than US$30 a barrel. The price decline then battered revenues in the Gulf countries, forcing them to resort to austerity measures and borrowing to plug budget deficits.
