ENERGY
Jera buys Formosa 3 stake
Tokyo-based Jera Co yesterday announced it is to join the development of Formosa 3, an offshore wind project in Changhua County. The company, a joint venture between Japan’s TEPCO Fuel & Power Inc and Chubu Electric Power Co, has acquired a 43.75 percent stake in the project, which is set to have a combined capacity of 2 gigawatts when it is completed. Macquarie Group Ltd’s energy branch, Green Investment Group, holds a 31.25 percent stake in Formosa 3, while EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG holds the remaining 25 percent. Jera also holds a 32.5 percent stake in Formosa 1, the nation’s first commercial offshore wind farm, launched late last year, and a 49 percent stake in Formosa 2.
ELECTRONICS
Asustek sales decrease
Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) yesterday posted sales of NT$21.28 billion (US$706.27 million) for last month, a 1 percent decrease year-on-year and the second consecutive month of decline. The PC brand said in a statement that the decline was mainly caused by the global COVID-19 outbreak, which has led to falling demand and has also affected the supply chain. Sales in the first two months of the year declined 6.73 percent year-on-year to NT$44.49 billion, Asustek said.
TOUCH MODULES
TPK counters rumors
Touch module maker TPK Holding Co (宸鴻) yesterday said it had resumed 70 to 90 percent of production at its Chinese operations, denying market rumors that short supply of components and labor would cause production to cease. Consolidated revenue fell 13.9 percent to NT$8.21 billion last month from NT$9.53 billion in January, a 2.5 percent year-on-year decline from NT$8.42 billion last year, the company said in a statement. Revenue in the first two months of the year declined 21.04 percent year-on-year to NT$17.74 billion.
SHOEMAKERS
Fulgent Sun still optimistic
Fulgent Sun International Holding Co (鈺齊國際) yesterday said its board of directors has approved a plan to distribute a cash dividend of NT$5.5 per common share this year, based on the company’s earnings per share of NT$7.81 last year. That is a payout ratio of 70.42 percent and a dividend yield of 5.37 percent compared with the stock’s closing price of NT$102.5 in Taipei trading yesterday, the company said in a statement. Despite the global COVID-19 outbreak, Fulgent Sun said it is cautiously optimistic about this year’s outlook, adding that it had confirmed with customers that orders would not be canceled, but postponed.
IA COMPONENTS
Firms have mixed fortunes
The monthly revenues of makers of industrial automation (IA) components were mixed last month, with linear-motion component suppliers, such as Hiwin Technologies Co (上銀科技) and TBI Motion Technology Co (全球傳動), performing better than pneumatic parts makers, such as Airtac International Group (亞德客) and Taiwan Chelic Corp Ltd (氣立). Based on regulatory filings, Hiwin posted revenue of NT$1.22 billion, up 17.19 percent month-on-month, but down 18.87 percent year-on-year, while TBI Motion’s revenue rose 105 percent month-on-month and 18.53 percent year-on-year to NT$196.64 million. Airtac’s revenue was NT$532.39 million, down 40.11 percent month-on-month and 27.03 percent year-on-year, while Taiwan Chelic’s revenue was NT$89.25 million, up 9.36 percent month-on-month, but down 6.45 percent year-on-year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has joined forces with US-based IC design house Broadcom Inc to develop the advanced 5 nanometer (nm) process. In a statement released on Tuesday last week, TSMC said it has teamed up with Broadcom to bolster its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) IC packaging platform that supports 5nm technology. CoWoS provides best-in-breed performance and the highest integration density for high-performance computing applications, while the wafer level system integration platform offers a wide range of interposer sizes, as well as plentiful high-bandwidth memory cubes and package sizes, TSMC said. The cooperation with Broadcom means TSMC would