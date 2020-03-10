Apple Inc sold fewer than 500,000 smartphones in China last month, Chinese government data showed yesterday, as the COVID-19 outbreak halved demand for all electronic devices.
China placed curbs on travel and asked residents to avoid public places in late January, just ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. Those restrictions stayed largely in place through most of last month.
Smartphone brands shipped 6.34 million devices in China last month, down 54.7 percent from 14 million in the same month last year, China Academy of Information and Communications Technology data showed.
It was also the lowest level for February since at least 2012, when the academy started publishing data.
Android brands, which include devices made by Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and Xiaomi Corp (小米), accounted for most of the fall, as they collectively saw their shipments decline from 12.72 million units in February last year to 5.85 million units, data showed.
Shipments of Apple devices slumped to 494,000 from 1.27 million in February last year. The company’s shipments in January had held steady at a little more than 2 million.
Research firms International Data Corp and Canalys Co previously forecast that overall smartphone shipments would drop by about 40 percent in the first quarter as the coronavirus outbreak negatively affects demand and brings supply-chain problems.
Apple’s branded stores in China were shut for at least two weeks last month as fears over the outbreak mounted.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the biggest assembler of Apple’s iPhones, is hoping its Chinese factories return to normal operations by the end of this month.
Additional reporting by staff writer
The biggest coronavirus risk to retailers on both sides of the Atlantic might turn out to be empty stores, rather than empty shelves. As the COVID-19 outbreak has spread from Asia to Europe and the US, concern has shifted from the effects on supply chains because of closed Chinese factories to the potential of the disease to put a sudden brake on consumer spending. While fashion chains and do-it-yourself merchandisers rely less on China today than they did a decade ago, it is inevitable there would be some supply problems. The country is still the world’s biggest clothing exporter and it makes
For decades, corporate credit cards were a boring industry, dominated by money-colored AmExes, the default choice for power lunches and client dinners around the world. Now, a fleet of richly funded start-ups wants to change that. Venture capitalists and other investors have poured big money into a growing group of companies that make credit cards for businesses. That includes more than US$1 billion in funding and debt for just three start-ups: card-makers Ramp, Divvy and three-year-old Brex Inc, which was valued last summer at an eye-watering US$2.6 billion, according to PitchBook data. The fresh interest in the industry comes as American Express
The euro rose past US$1.13 on Friday and the yen pushed below ￥105 per US dollar as a drop in US government bond yields caused the greenback to post its worst week since 2016. Investors have cut their expectations for US interest rates after an emergency US Federal Reserve rate cut of 50 basis points this week. That is wiping out the yield advantage that had fueled a popular carry globally — borrowing at negative rates in the euro and yen to buy US assets. The US dollar index posted its biggest weekly fall since May 2016, down 2.1 percent since Friday
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has joined forces with US-based IC design house Broadcom Inc to develop the advanced 5 nanometer (nm) process. In a statement released on Tuesday last week, TSMC said it has teamed up with Broadcom to bolster its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) IC packaging platform that supports 5nm technology. CoWoS provides best-in-breed performance and the highest integration density for high-performance computing applications, while the wafer level system integration platform offers a wide range of interposer sizes, as well as plentiful high-bandwidth memory cubes and package sizes, TSMC said. The cooperation with Broadcom means TSMC would