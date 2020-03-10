Apple’s China phone sales fall as virus halves demand

Reuters, SHANGHAI





Apple Inc sold fewer than 500,000 smartphones in China last month, Chinese government data showed yesterday, as the COVID-19 outbreak halved demand for all electronic devices.

China placed curbs on travel and asked residents to avoid public places in late January, just ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. Those restrictions stayed largely in place through most of last month.

Smartphone brands shipped 6.34 million devices in China last month, down 54.7 percent from 14 million in the same month last year, China Academy of Information and Communications Technology data showed.

It was also the lowest level for February since at least 2012, when the academy started publishing data.

Android brands, which include devices made by Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and Xiaomi Corp (小米), accounted for most of the fall, as they collectively saw their shipments decline from 12.72 million units in February last year to 5.85 million units, data showed.

Shipments of Apple devices slumped to 494,000 from 1.27 million in February last year. The company’s shipments in January had held steady at a little more than 2 million.

Research firms International Data Corp and Canalys Co previously forecast that overall smartphone shipments would drop by about 40 percent in the first quarter as the coronavirus outbreak negatively affects demand and brings supply-chain problems.

Apple’s branded stores in China were shut for at least two weeks last month as fears over the outbreak mounted.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the biggest assembler of Apple’s iPhones, is hoping its Chinese factories return to normal operations by the end of this month.

Additional reporting by staff writer