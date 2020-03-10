TAIEX slumps as investors flee

Staff writer, with CNA





Foreign institutional investors yesterday sold a net NT$54.56 billion (US$1.81 billion) of local shares, the highest value in more than 12 years and also the third-biggest sell-off in a single day, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

After domestic proprietary traders sold a net NT$6.399 billion of shares and investment trust companies bought a net NT$841 million, the TAIEX closed down 344.17 points, or 3.04 percent, at the day’s low of 10,977.64.

Turnover was NT$230.972 billion, compared with NT$149.055 billion on Friday last week, exchange data showed.

The market took a beating after investors were shocked by global volatility due to the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide and a plunge in international crude oil prices, dealers said.

The bellwether electronics sector led the downturn throughout the trading session amid worries over global demand, while selling of petrochemical shares caused by a weakening energy market added downward pressure, dragging the TAIEX to its lowest level at the close, they said.

The expanded turnover was caused by panic selling throughout the session, which pushed the TAIEX to below its 240-day moving average, making it technically fragile, they added.

Shares of contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) fell victim to the panic selling, closing down 3.02 percent at the day’s low of NT$305.50.

TSMC’s losses contributed to a more than 80-point decline on the benchmark index, causing the electronics and semiconductor sub-indices to slump 3.14 percent and 3.25 percent respectively.

Investors were also concerned about the global energy market after Saudi Arabia reportedly said that it is planning to raise oil production, which saw international crude oil prices slump, dealers said.

Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) shares shed 4.82 percent to close at NT$82.90, while Nan Ya Plastics Corp (南亞塑膠) shares lost 3.23 percent to close at NT$66.10.

Concord Securities Co (康和證券) analyst Kerry Huang said that there have been no signs about when the COVID-19 outbreak could be contained as its spread in the US and Europe continues, which is expected to hurt global demand and the world’s economy.

Funds taken out of equities were reinvested in the bond market, causing the benchmark 10-year treasury yield to fall sharply, Huang said.

“Not only foreign institutional investors, but also major local investors cut their holdings today, so it is unlikely that the local equity market will undergo an immediate turnaround,” Huang said.

A 3.60 percent plunge on the TPEX of the over-the-counter market was an indication of the attitude of domestic investors, Huang added.