Life insurers’ first-year premiums dive 37.8%

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





First-year premiums (FYPs) generated by the nation’s life insurers plunged 37.8 percent annually to NT$90.96 billion (US$3.02 billion) in January as the industry faced challenges caused by lower declared interest rates and stricter rules imposed by the regulator, the Life Insurance Association said in a report.

That latest data showed a 39 percent decline in the sales of traditional life insurance policies to NT$75.02 billion and a 31.7 percent decline for investment-linked products (ILPs) to NT$15.93 billion.

The sales of ILPs fell as insurance companies offered lower investment returns after the Financial Supervisory Commission required that target-maturity bond funds be linked with policies that only invest in bonds with ratings of “BBB” or higher, the report said.

The retreat in FYPs of traditional life policies could be attributed to insurers continuing to reduce the products’ declared interest rates, which determine the bonuses that policyholders would gain, the report said.

Declared interest rates for most New Taiwan dollar-denominated interest-rate-sensitive policies provided by major insurers hovered between 2.15 percent and 2.25 percent after the cuts, which marked a considerable drop from 4 percent a year earlier, the data showed.

Sales were also negatively affected by the commission reducing insurers’ liability reserve interest rates by 25 basis points from Jan. 1, which caused an average increase of about 2 to 3 percent in premiums for new policyholders, the report said.

Consumers might remain indifferent to traditional life insurance products, as insurers must comply with a new regulation that is to take effect in July that prohibits them from offering unrealistically high returns, the report said.

The commission is preparing insurers for the implementation of new insurance contracts standard IFRS 17 in 2025, which demands insurers have positive contractual service margins.