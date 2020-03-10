First-year premiums (FYPs) generated by the nation’s life insurers plunged 37.8 percent annually to NT$90.96 billion (US$3.02 billion) in January as the industry faced challenges caused by lower declared interest rates and stricter rules imposed by the regulator, the Life Insurance Association said in a report.
That latest data showed a 39 percent decline in the sales of traditional life insurance policies to NT$75.02 billion and a 31.7 percent decline for investment-linked products (ILPs) to NT$15.93 billion.
The sales of ILPs fell as insurance companies offered lower investment returns after the Financial Supervisory Commission required that target-maturity bond funds be linked with policies that only invest in bonds with ratings of “BBB” or higher, the report said.
The retreat in FYPs of traditional life policies could be attributed to insurers continuing to reduce the products’ declared interest rates, which determine the bonuses that policyholders would gain, the report said.
Declared interest rates for most New Taiwan dollar-denominated interest-rate-sensitive policies provided by major insurers hovered between 2.15 percent and 2.25 percent after the cuts, which marked a considerable drop from 4 percent a year earlier, the data showed.
Sales were also negatively affected by the commission reducing insurers’ liability reserve interest rates by 25 basis points from Jan. 1, which caused an average increase of about 2 to 3 percent in premiums for new policyholders, the report said.
Consumers might remain indifferent to traditional life insurance products, as insurers must comply with a new regulation that is to take effect in July that prohibits them from offering unrealistically high returns, the report said.
The commission is preparing insurers for the implementation of new insurance contracts standard IFRS 17 in 2025, which demands insurers have positive contractual service margins.
The biggest coronavirus risk to retailers on both sides of the Atlantic might turn out to be empty stores, rather than empty shelves. As the COVID-19 outbreak has spread from Asia to Europe and the US, concern has shifted from the effects on supply chains because of closed Chinese factories to the potential of the disease to put a sudden brake on consumer spending. While fashion chains and do-it-yourself merchandisers rely less on China today than they did a decade ago, it is inevitable there would be some supply problems. The country is still the world’s biggest clothing exporter and it makes
For decades, corporate credit cards were a boring industry, dominated by money-colored AmExes, the default choice for power lunches and client dinners around the world. Now, a fleet of richly funded start-ups wants to change that. Venture capitalists and other investors have poured big money into a growing group of companies that make credit cards for businesses. That includes more than US$1 billion in funding and debt for just three start-ups: card-makers Ramp, Divvy and three-year-old Brex Inc, which was valued last summer at an eye-watering US$2.6 billion, according to PitchBook data. The fresh interest in the industry comes as American Express
The euro rose past US$1.13 on Friday and the yen pushed below ￥105 per US dollar as a drop in US government bond yields caused the greenback to post its worst week since 2016. Investors have cut their expectations for US interest rates after an emergency US Federal Reserve rate cut of 50 basis points this week. That is wiping out the yield advantage that had fueled a popular carry globally — borrowing at negative rates in the euro and yen to buy US assets. The US dollar index posted its biggest weekly fall since May 2016, down 2.1 percent since Friday
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has joined forces with US-based IC design house Broadcom Inc to develop the advanced 5 nanometer (nm) process. In a statement released on Tuesday last week, TSMC said it has teamed up with Broadcom to bolster its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) IC packaging platform that supports 5nm technology. CoWoS provides best-in-breed performance and the highest integration density for high-performance computing applications, while the wafer level system integration platform offers a wide range of interposer sizes, as well as plentiful high-bandwidth memory cubes and package sizes, TSMC said. The cooperation with Broadcom means TSMC would