Shopping districts, markets to see revenue plunge

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter





The nation’s shopping districts, traditional markets and night markets might see revenue declines of 30 to 50 percent annually amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday in a report submitted to the Legislative Yuan’s Economics Committee.

The nation’s retail and services sector, which is mostly supported by domestic demand, would be the hardest hit this month and the next, as people avoid crowded places to prevent infection, surveys and data compiled by the ministry showed.

This would lead to annual sales declines of up to 20 percent at shopping centers and department stores nationwide, the report said.

In contrast, as more people turn to online shopping platforms, the e-commerce sector is expected to see robust growth in sales, it said.

The food and beverage sector would be affected by the outbreak, with restaurants expected to post revenue declines of up to 30 percent, the report said.

The ministry’s proposal to issue NT$2 billion (US$66.38 million) of “stimulus coupons” to revitalize local commerce passed its first reading at the legislature yesterday.

The coupons are to be issued when the epidemic is curtailed and can be used in restaurants, night markets, shopping centers and retail stores, as well as art exhibitions and cultural venues.

The ministry has also proposed a NT$2.5 billion budget to subsidize the loan interest payments of local businesses that struggle to pay their employees and rents.

Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) told lawmakers that the ministry is also helping businesses negotiate new loans or extend existing ones.

The outbreak might pressure the nation’s medical supply chain, namely raw materials for medicines, the ministry said.

The cost of medicines could increase 20 to 30 percent, as the supply of raw materials in China dwindles, the ministry added.

The ministry would strive to help local pharmaceutical companies source raw materials from other countries and areas, including the US, Europe and India, to compensate for and prevent potential price hikes, Shen said.

Rising raw material costs would not immediately affect local firms, as they have stocked inventory, Shen added.