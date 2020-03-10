The nation’s shopping districts, traditional markets and night markets might see revenue declines of 30 to 50 percent annually amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday in a report submitted to the Legislative Yuan’s Economics Committee.
The nation’s retail and services sector, which is mostly supported by domestic demand, would be the hardest hit this month and the next, as people avoid crowded places to prevent infection, surveys and data compiled by the ministry showed.
This would lead to annual sales declines of up to 20 percent at shopping centers and department stores nationwide, the report said.
In contrast, as more people turn to online shopping platforms, the e-commerce sector is expected to see robust growth in sales, it said.
The food and beverage sector would be affected by the outbreak, with restaurants expected to post revenue declines of up to 30 percent, the report said.
The ministry’s proposal to issue NT$2 billion (US$66.38 million) of “stimulus coupons” to revitalize local commerce passed its first reading at the legislature yesterday.
The coupons are to be issued when the epidemic is curtailed and can be used in restaurants, night markets, shopping centers and retail stores, as well as art exhibitions and cultural venues.
The ministry has also proposed a NT$2.5 billion budget to subsidize the loan interest payments of local businesses that struggle to pay their employees and rents.
Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) told lawmakers that the ministry is also helping businesses negotiate new loans or extend existing ones.
The outbreak might pressure the nation’s medical supply chain, namely raw materials for medicines, the ministry said.
The cost of medicines could increase 20 to 30 percent, as the supply of raw materials in China dwindles, the ministry added.
The ministry would strive to help local pharmaceutical companies source raw materials from other countries and areas, including the US, Europe and India, to compensate for and prevent potential price hikes, Shen said.
Rising raw material costs would not immediately affect local firms, as they have stocked inventory, Shen added.
The biggest coronavirus risk to retailers on both sides of the Atlantic might turn out to be empty stores, rather than empty shelves. As the COVID-19 outbreak has spread from Asia to Europe and the US, concern has shifted from the effects on supply chains because of closed Chinese factories to the potential of the disease to put a sudden brake on consumer spending. While fashion chains and do-it-yourself merchandisers rely less on China today than they did a decade ago, it is inevitable there would be some supply problems. The country is still the world’s biggest clothing exporter and it makes
For decades, corporate credit cards were a boring industry, dominated by money-colored AmExes, the default choice for power lunches and client dinners around the world. Now, a fleet of richly funded start-ups wants to change that. Venture capitalists and other investors have poured big money into a growing group of companies that make credit cards for businesses. That includes more than US$1 billion in funding and debt for just three start-ups: card-makers Ramp, Divvy and three-year-old Brex Inc, which was valued last summer at an eye-watering US$2.6 billion, according to PitchBook data. The fresh interest in the industry comes as American Express
The euro rose past US$1.13 on Friday and the yen pushed below ￥105 per US dollar as a drop in US government bond yields caused the greenback to post its worst week since 2016. Investors have cut their expectations for US interest rates after an emergency US Federal Reserve rate cut of 50 basis points this week. That is wiping out the yield advantage that had fueled a popular carry globally — borrowing at negative rates in the euro and yen to buy US assets. The US dollar index posted its biggest weekly fall since May 2016, down 2.1 percent since Friday
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has joined forces with US-based IC design house Broadcom Inc to develop the advanced 5 nanometer (nm) process. In a statement released on Tuesday last week, TSMC said it has teamed up with Broadcom to bolster its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) IC packaging platform that supports 5nm technology. CoWoS provides best-in-breed performance and the highest integration density for high-performance computing applications, while the wafer level system integration platform offers a wide range of interposer sizes, as well as plentiful high-bandwidth memory cubes and package sizes, TSMC said. The cooperation with Broadcom means TSMC would