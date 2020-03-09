HTC posts record-low revenue of NT$419.15 million

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter





HTC Corp (宏達電) on Friday posted record-low revenue of NT$419.15 million (US$13.95 million) for last month, plummeting 32.96 percent from a year earlier and following a 52.43 percent plunge the previous month.

The Taoyuan-headquartered company, whose sales have declined for the past two years, reported that combined revenue over the past two months dropped 44.97 percent from NT$1.63 billion a year earlier.

HTC went into the red in 2013 and posted net losses of NT$2.34 billion in the most recent quarter.

The former top smartphone vendor has sought to reshape its operations, turning its focus to virtual reality (VR) and launching the Vive Cosmos, a PC-powered follow-up to its Vive VR headset, late last year.

HTC has expanded its VR Cosmos series as it aims to capture consumers from both ends of the spectrum. The company also plans a full suite of Vive Pro Eye solutions, targeting enterprise clients.

However, the company has not completely ditched its mobile phone business and this year plans to release a 5G smartphone powered by Qualcomm Inc’s processors, HTC chief executive officer Yves Maitre said in an interview with Mashdigi.com, a Chinese-language online media firm.