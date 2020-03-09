TSMC teams up with Broadcom in 5nm development

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has joined forces with US-based IC design house Broadcom Inc to develop the advanced 5 nanometer (nm) process.

In a statement released on Tuesday last week, TSMC said it has teamed up with Broadcom to bolster its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) IC packaging platform that supports 5nm technology.

CoWoS provides best-in-breed performance and the highest integration density for high-performance computing applications, while the wafer level system integration platform offers a wide range of interposer sizes, as well as plentiful high-bandwidth memory cubes and package sizes, TSMC said.

The cooperation with Broadcom means TSMC would provide one-stop services from IC packaging to pure wafer foundry services to Broadcom, which has followed other foreign tech giants such as Apple Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Huawei Technologies Co (華為) in using the Taiwanese chipmaker’s 5nm process technology.

In addition to contract chip production, TSMC has started high-end IC packaging operations to provide customers with a wide range of comprehensive services.

The 7nm process is the latest technology the chipmaker has begun mass producing. It is also developing the 3nm processes.

TSMC is to launch mass production of the 5nm process in the first half of this year. The 3nm process is expected to begin commercial production in 2022.

Through its deal with Broadcom, TSMC’s next-generation CoWoS packaging services provide bandwidth of up to 2.7 terabytes per second, 2.7 times faster than the CoWoS solution the chipmaker offered in 2016.

With higher memory capacity and bandwidth, the CoWoS solution developed with Broadcom is well-suited for memory-intensive workloads, such as deep learning, 5G networking and power-efficient data centers, TSMC said.