FPG subsidiaries’ revenues hit by virus

FORMOSA WORRIES: The companies said that they were optimistic about business improvement this month, but the COVID-19 outbreak spurred a bearish Q1 outlook

The combined revenue of Formosa Plastics Group’s (FPG, 台塑集團) four major subsidiaries last month shrank by double-digit percentage points as the spread of COVID-19 led to weaker downstream demand and a decline of average selling prices, the companies’ stock exchange filings showed on Friday.

The consolidated revenue of Formosa Plastics Corp (台灣塑膠), Nan Ya Plastics Corp (南亞塑膠), Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) and Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp (台灣化學纖維) totaled NT$99.47 billion (US$3.31 billion), down 14.9 percent from the previous month and 14.1 percent from a year earlier.

The companies that form the nation’s largest industrial group voiced optimism about business improvement this month, but said unfavorable supply-and-demand dynamics amid the virus outbreak underpinned their bearish outlook for this quarter.

Formosa Plastics Corp, the group’s flagship unit, reported revenue of NT$12.76 billion for last month, the lowest in four years, company data showed.

Last month’s figure decreased 7.9 percent from the previous month as the outbreak in China delayed downstream customers’ factory production and reduced market demand, while annual maintenance at its acrylonitrile and methyl methacrylate plants in Yunlin County’s Mailiao Township (麥寮) also affected sales last month, the company said.

Compared with a year earlier, revenue was down 13.9 percent on falling prices and sales volume, affected by the US-China trade dispute, the coronavirus outbreak and new capacity among peers, the company said.

Nan Ya Plastics, whose product lineup includes plastics, chemicals, polyesters and material for electronics, reported revenue decreased 10.37 percent monthly and 4.58 percent annually to NT$19.999 billion, the weakest showing since February 2016.

The company said revenue generated from its Taiwanese operations increased last month, buoyed by the resumption of work after the Lunar New Year holiday, while revenue from its Chinese operations decreased as the COVID-19 outbreak disrupted upstream and downstream supply chains.

Formosa Petrochemical, the nation’s only listed oil refiner, said its revenue decreased 21.4 percent month-on-month to NT$45.7 billion, the lowest since April 2017, as sales in its refining business fell 23.5 percent and its naphtha business fell 21.7 percent.

Compared with a year earlier, revenue fell 12.9 percent on the back of a 12.1 percent decline in sales at the refining business and a 15.2 percent decline in sales at the naphtha cracking business, Formosa Petrochemical said.

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre reported consolidated revenue decreased 7.1 percent month-on-month to NT$21.03 billion, the lowest in more than seven years. On an annual basis, revenue dropped 23.7 percent.