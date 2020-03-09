CPC cuts fuel prices as crude oil market slumps

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday announced price cuts of NT$0.6 per liter for gasoline products and NT$0.7 per liter for diesel products, effective today, as the prices of global crude oil crumbled last week due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The oil market was volatile last week as fears over the spread of COVID-19 took hold, CPC said.

Cases have been confirmed all over the world, and the number of infections continues to increase outside of China.

Based on CPC’s weighted oil price formula — composed of 70 percent Dubai crude and 30 percent Brent crude — its average crude oil costs fell to US$50.50 per barrel last week, from US$52.73 a week earlier.

After factoring in the appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar, which last week was up NT$0.347 against the US dollar, fuel prices would be reduced by 4.26 percent this week, CPC said.

From today, prices at CPC gas stations are to be NT$24.1, NT$25.6 and NT$27.6 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while premium diesel is to cost NT$21.7 per liter, it said.

Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) also lowered its 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline prices to NT$24.1, NT$25.5 and NT$27.6 per liter respectively, with premium diesel dropping to NT$21.5 per liter.