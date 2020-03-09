Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, plans to raise its crude oil production significantly above 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, after the collapse of the OPEC supply cut agreement with Russia, two sources said yesterday.
Saudi Arabian Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman visited state oil giant Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) on Saturday and asked the company to boost its crude output after the current OPEC+ cut deal expires at the end of March, the sources said.
On Saturday, Aramco slashed its official selling price for April for all its crude grades to all destinations, after OPEC’s oil supply cut pact with Russia fell apart on Friday, sending oil into a tailspin.
The sources said that April’s production would be significantly higher than 10 million bpd, possibly closer to 11 million bpd.
Saudi Arabia has been pumping 9.7 million bpd in the past couple of months.
The message from the Saudi energy minister was that Aramco should maximize its output and sell more crude to protect its market share, the sources said.
Saudi Arabia has an oil output capacity of 12 million bpd, giving it the ability to swiftly increase production.
With global oil demand being ravaged by the coronavirus outbreak, opening the taps like that would throw the market into chaos, analysts said.
“Saudi Arabia is now really going into a full price war,” said Iman Nasseri, managing director for the Middle East at oil consultant FGE.
Roger Diwan, an oil analyst at consultant IHS Markit Ltd and a veteran OPEC watcher, said: “We’re likely to see the lowest oil prices of the last 20 years in the next quarter,” implying that the price could fall below US$20 a barrel.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
