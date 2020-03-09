The asset size of target-maturity bond funds in Taiwan is expected to continue growing this year, as investors prefer products with regular dividend payouts amid high uncertainty, HSBC Global Asset Management Taiwan Ltd (?豐中華證券投信) said on Thursday.
Target-maturity bond funds, first introduced in Taiwan in 2016, are gaining in popularity among local investors, as they pay out dividends regularly and have lower risk by investing in a portfolio of corporate or sovereign bonds that mature at the same time, HSBC told a news conference in Taipei.
The number of target-maturity bond funds in Taiwan increased by four from a month earlier to 83 in January, and their combined asset size rose 4.9 percent monthly to NT$344.2 billion (US$11.46 billion), the latest data compiled by the Financial Supervisory Commission showed.
That marked considerable growth from 38 target-maturity bond funds and a combined size of NT$142.07 billion at the end of 2018, the data showed.
The commission has approved another four target-maturity bond funds since the beginning of this year.
As global central banks are expected to remain dovish this year, with the US Federal Reserve and its Australian, Malaysian and Canadian counterparts cutting rates recently, bond prices are to increase, which would benefit investors already holding bonds, HSBC Global Asset Management Taiwan chairman Steve Lee (李選進) said.
“It is a good time to buy bond funds when the interest rates are to go down for the rest of year,” Lee said.
Investors would favor target-maturity bond funds, as they offer higher returns than fixed deposits, in light of high uncertainty due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, Lee said.
HSBC on Thursday launched a three to four-year maturity emerging Asia bond fund that invests primarily in corporate bonds issued in China, South Korea, Indonesia and India. The firm expects to raise NT$20 billion and plans to pay out dividends quarterly, it said.
The company said it was not concerned that the virus outbreak would drive up the default rate of corporate bonds in Asia.
Asian bonds have an average default rate of 1.6 percent, compared with 2 percent for Middle East and African bonds, 2.4 percent for European bonds and 4.5 percent for Latin American bonds, HSBC said.
