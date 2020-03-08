The euro rose past US$1.13 on Friday and the yen pushed below ￥105 per US dollar as a drop in US government bond yields caused the greenback to post its worst week since 2016.
Investors have cut their expectations for US interest rates after an emergency US Federal Reserve rate cut of 50 basis points this week.
That is wiping out the yield advantage that had fueled a popular carry globally — borrowing at negative rates in the euro and yen to buy US assets.
The US dollar index posted its biggest weekly fall since May 2016, down 2.1 percent since Friday last week.
“The driver is the equity markets and the collapse in US bond yields this week,” Societe Generale SA foreign-exchange strategist Kenneth Broux said. “It’s been a knee-jerk reaction. What we have now is a reversal simply on the declining US equities and the compressing differential.”
Currency volatility gauges rose on Friday, with one-month euro-dollar implied volatility reaching it highest since November 2018.
ING Groep NV analysts said they were targeting US$1.15 per euro in the coming weeks as aggressive US rate cuts contrasted with the limited room for action at the European Central Bank.
Fed fund futures were pricing in about 90 basis points of further easing by the end of the year.
“For now, expect USD weakness vs G10 FX to continue, and the G10 FX segment outperforming EM FX, with carry trades under pressure,” they said.
The euro rose 0.7 percent to as high as US$1.13405, its strongest since July last year. It was stuck below US$1.08 only a few weeks ago.
The currency rose 2.7 percent against the US dollar this week.
Against the yen, the US dollar dropped more than 1 percent and below ￥105 on Friday, before recovering to ￥105.30, down 2.5 percent for the week.
The US dollar also shed more than 1 percent against the Swiss franc on Friday to its weakest since early 2018 .
The US dollar was not weaker everywhere. It has held up against emerging-market currencies, those exposed to commodities such as the Canadian, Australian and New Zealand dollars and against Asian currencies.
In Taipei, the New Taiwan dollar fell against the greenback, losing NT$0.080 to close at NT$30.040, rising 1 percent from Thursday last week.
The crude-oil-linked Norwegian krone suffered on Friday. The euro rocketed to a record high versus the crown, up 0.4 percent on the day at 10.4855 kroner.
However, the euro fell against the Swiss franc, dropping 0.3 percent to SF1.0585.
Sterling seized on the US dollar’s spiral downward, hitting a day’s high of US$1.3026 before settling at US$1.2991, up 0.6 percent for the week.
Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer
