Gold futures posted their biggest weekly gain in more than four years as lingering concerns about the spread of COVID-19 permeated markets.
Prices neared a seven-year high before a massive sell-off in equities forced investors to cash in gains in gold to cover losses in the stock market.
The S&P 500 pushed its two-day rout to more than 6 percent, while sovereign bonds signaled that the world is in crisis mode as policymakers struggle to contain the economic fallout from the epidemic.
Bullion still gained nearly 7 percent this week, fulfilling its role as insurance at a time when the outbreak is shaking investor confidence.
Global central bankers are cutting interest rates beyond their global financial crisis-era lows, boosting the appeal of the non-interest bearing bullion.
“Gold is behaving as you would expect it to,” Capital Economics Ltd chief commodities economist Caroline Bain said by telephone from London. “We’ve obviously seen safe-haven buying for gold. I don’t think there’s anything unusual in the way gold is reacting to possibly a pandemic.”
Citigroup Inc reiterated its forecast that the metal could climb to US$2,000, breaching its previous record, on monetary policy easing and safe haven inflows.
The outbreak and efforts to contain it might slash about US$320 billion off global trade each quarter while it lasts, delivering a much bigger hit than the US-China trade dispute, Allianz SE said.
Gold futures for April delivery rose 0.4 percent to settle at US$1,674.35 an ounce, up 7 percent for the week.
The precious metal swung from a loss of 1.5 percent earlier that was fueled by investors seeking to raise cash to cover their margin calls in the stock market.
“With equity markets trading this low, you always have the risk of forced liquidation as people sell the winners to cover for the losers,” TD Securities commodities strategist Daniel Ghali said by phone. “I believe that’s what we’re seeing in gold.”
Bullion is one of the standout winners from the outbreak, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc saying that the commodity “has immunity to the virus.”
Money manager Jeffrey Gundlach told CNBC that gold is the best thing to own now and is headed to new highs.
The nation’s top three telecom operators, which paid a combined NT$122.07 billion (US$4.02 billion) for access to the 5G spectrum in auctions that ended last week, are racing to launch 5G services by the third quarter. Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) on Tuesday paid NT$58.37 billion for the 5G spectrum it won during the auctions. The nation’s biggest telecom company secured 90 megahertz (MHz) of the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) frequency band, the optimal bandwidth for 5G services, as well as 600MHz in the 28GHz frequency band. The companies are required to pay for the 5G spectrum they won within one month of the final
In the suburbs of Dublin on a windy, overcast day in January, several alumni of Airbus SE and the British Royal Air Force watched as a flying object, shaped a bit like a crouching frog, hovered about 10m up in the air. The craft, called MNA-1090, opened its cargo bay door and lowered a package — about the size of a shoebox — to the ground on a string. The robotics engineers who had helped design the vehicle opened the carton, looked inside and smiled: the dozen-or-so pots of Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Holdings Inc ice cream were still perfectly frozen. Late
SLOW TO RETURN: Analysts said that most plants would not return to full capacity this month, while S&P Global revised upward its GDP growth projection for Taiwan next year Electronic manufacturing service providers and electronic component suppliers with significant operations in China would be the hardest hit in Taiwan by the effects of an outbreak of COVID-19 in China should the virus prove more difficult to contain, Taiwan Ratings Corp (中華信評) said. Taiwanese electronics manufacturing service providers include Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Pegatron Corp (和碩), which are major iPhone assemblers for Apple Inc and have a significant presence in China, which is also an important production base for Taiwanese electronic component makers, who are already affected by shut factories and travel restrictions in China. “These companies could also
EBB AND FLOW: Mask maker stocks jumped last week, with Universal shares rising 26.38 percent, while healthcare device makers slipped, with TaiDoc losing 2.52 percent Healthcare and biotech stocks posted mixed performances during last week’s market rout amid the COVID-19 outbreak, while analysts said that investors should focus on companies with stable fundamentals once the outbreak subsides. Stocks for mask makers rose steeply, with shares of KNH Enterprise Co Ltd (康那香) and Universal Inc (恆大) increasing 10.78 percent and 26.38 percent respectively this week, while shares of GeneReach Biotechnology Corp (瑞基海洋), a maker of in vitro diagnostic devices and reagents, moved up 28.55 percent. Medical disinfectants supplier Panion & BF Biotech Inc (寶齡富錦) shares also increased 2.37 percent last week. Even though makers of healthcare devices such as