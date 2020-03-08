Europe tumbles again as travel stocks pummeled

Reuters





European shares resumed their slide on Friday as fears that the global spread of COVID-19 could trigger more curbs hit travel stocks, with the mood darkened by no new orders for plane maker Airbus SA last month.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 3.7 percent to 366.80, wiping out this week’s gains following the US Federal Reserve’s emergency 50 basis point interest rate cut to shield the US economy from the economic effects of the virus.

The index lost 2.45 percent for the week.

The travel and leisure index tumbled 3.8 percent on Friday, trading firmly in bear market territory, seen as a 20 percent drop from recent peak.

“If this really ramps up, we could see a lot more kitchen-sinking updates from the travel industry and airlines,” IG Group PLC chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said. “What’s impressive about the current move is it probably understates the degree of disruption we could be facing across the US and Europe.”

The epidemic could rob passenger airlines of up to US$113 billion in revenue this year, the International Air Transport Association said on Thursday.

Airbus skidded 4.8 percent as it failed to win any new aircraft orders last month, further evidence of disruption across aviation industries due to the outbreak.

Miners, automakers, oil and gas companies and banking sectors were trading in bear market.

Deutsche Bank AG fell 3.9 percent and Commerzbank AG slid 5.8 percent as the flight to safety pushed Germany’s benchmark 10-year Bund yield to a six-month low, within striking distance of last year’s record lows.

Investors have almost fully priced in a 10 basis points cut by the European Central Bank (ECB) next week.

However, a recent Reuters poll of economists showed the ECB would not cut rates, underscoring the central bank’s limited policy options, given its deposit rate is already at a minus-0.50 percent.

Among other stocks, Italy’s Atlantia SpA slid 6 percent after its motorway unit delayed the release of its results for last year to give it more time to evaluate the impact of a new rule that changes the terms of its concession.

Infineon Technologies AG fell 2.5 percent after reports that US officials recommended blocking the German chipmaker’s proposed US$10 billion deal to buy Cypress Semiconductor Corp on security risks.