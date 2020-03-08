European shares resumed their slide on Friday as fears that the global spread of COVID-19 could trigger more curbs hit travel stocks, with the mood darkened by no new orders for plane maker Airbus SA last month.
The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 3.7 percent to 366.80, wiping out this week’s gains following the US Federal Reserve’s emergency 50 basis point interest rate cut to shield the US economy from the economic effects of the virus.
The index lost 2.45 percent for the week.
The travel and leisure index tumbled 3.8 percent on Friday, trading firmly in bear market territory, seen as a 20 percent drop from recent peak.
“If this really ramps up, we could see a lot more kitchen-sinking updates from the travel industry and airlines,” IG Group PLC chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said. “What’s impressive about the current move is it probably understates the degree of disruption we could be facing across the US and Europe.”
The epidemic could rob passenger airlines of up to US$113 billion in revenue this year, the International Air Transport Association said on Thursday.
Airbus skidded 4.8 percent as it failed to win any new aircraft orders last month, further evidence of disruption across aviation industries due to the outbreak.
Miners, automakers, oil and gas companies and banking sectors were trading in bear market.
Deutsche Bank AG fell 3.9 percent and Commerzbank AG slid 5.8 percent as the flight to safety pushed Germany’s benchmark 10-year Bund yield to a six-month low, within striking distance of last year’s record lows.
Investors have almost fully priced in a 10 basis points cut by the European Central Bank (ECB) next week.
However, a recent Reuters poll of economists showed the ECB would not cut rates, underscoring the central bank’s limited policy options, given its deposit rate is already at a minus-0.50 percent.
Among other stocks, Italy’s Atlantia SpA slid 6 percent after its motorway unit delayed the release of its results for last year to give it more time to evaluate the impact of a new rule that changes the terms of its concession.
Infineon Technologies AG fell 2.5 percent after reports that US officials recommended blocking the German chipmaker’s proposed US$10 billion deal to buy Cypress Semiconductor Corp on security risks.
The nation’s top three telecom operators, which paid a combined NT$122.07 billion (US$4.02 billion) for access to the 5G spectrum in auctions that ended last week, are racing to launch 5G services by the third quarter. Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) on Tuesday paid NT$58.37 billion for the 5G spectrum it won during the auctions. The nation’s biggest telecom company secured 90 megahertz (MHz) of the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) frequency band, the optimal bandwidth for 5G services, as well as 600MHz in the 28GHz frequency band. The companies are required to pay for the 5G spectrum they won within one month of the final
In the suburbs of Dublin on a windy, overcast day in January, several alumni of Airbus SE and the British Royal Air Force watched as a flying object, shaped a bit like a crouching frog, hovered about 10m up in the air. The craft, called MNA-1090, opened its cargo bay door and lowered a package — about the size of a shoebox — to the ground on a string. The robotics engineers who had helped design the vehicle opened the carton, looked inside and smiled: the dozen-or-so pots of Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Holdings Inc ice cream were still perfectly frozen. Late
SLOW TO RETURN: Analysts said that most plants would not return to full capacity this month, while S&P Global revised upward its GDP growth projection for Taiwan next year Electronic manufacturing service providers and electronic component suppliers with significant operations in China would be the hardest hit in Taiwan by the effects of an outbreak of COVID-19 in China should the virus prove more difficult to contain, Taiwan Ratings Corp (中華信評) said. Taiwanese electronics manufacturing service providers include Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Pegatron Corp (和碩), which are major iPhone assemblers for Apple Inc and have a significant presence in China, which is also an important production base for Taiwanese electronic component makers, who are already affected by shut factories and travel restrictions in China. “These companies could also
EBB AND FLOW: Mask maker stocks jumped last week, with Universal shares rising 26.38 percent, while healthcare device makers slipped, with TaiDoc losing 2.52 percent Healthcare and biotech stocks posted mixed performances during last week’s market rout amid the COVID-19 outbreak, while analysts said that investors should focus on companies with stable fundamentals once the outbreak subsides. Stocks for mask makers rose steeply, with shares of KNH Enterprise Co Ltd (康那香) and Universal Inc (恆大) increasing 10.78 percent and 26.38 percent respectively this week, while shares of GeneReach Biotechnology Corp (瑞基海洋), a maker of in vitro diagnostic devices and reagents, moved up 28.55 percent. Medical disinfectants supplier Panion & BF Biotech Inc (寶齡富錦) shares also increased 2.37 percent last week. Even though makers of healthcare devices such as