US stock indices tumbled on Friday as fears of economic damage intensified with the global tally of COVID-19 cases crossing 100,000, sending investors scurrying to the safety of bonds.
The S&P 500 fell for the 10th time in the past 12 sessions as the virus crippled supply chains and prompted a sharp cut to global economic growth forecasts for this year.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd and Carnival Corp fell 2 percent each after a report the administration of US President Donald Trump was considering ways to discourage US citizens from traveling on cruise ships.
Photo: AFP
The rest of the travel sector gained as bargain hunters picked up battered shares of airlines and hotel operators.
The S&P 1500 airlines index was up 2.6 percent, but still ended Friday with its third straight weekly decline.
“We don’t really know where the bottom is on this situation, but are very optimistic that this is not necessarily a long-term economic downturn,” said Mark Doman, chief executive officer of Doman Group LLC in New York.
Yields on long-dated US Treasuries hit all-time lows, pressuring rate-sensitive bank stocks, which fell 4.5 percent, bringing their total decline for the week to nearly 8 percent.
Starbucks Corp slipped 1.5 percent after signaling a business hit due to fewer customers at its Chinese stores, while Costco Wholesale Corp fell 2.2 percent as it said it was struggling to keep up with demand for essentials, including disinfectants.
“It’s proving very difficult right now for market participants to look through another year of poor global growth and flat-to-negative earnings,” said Peter Cecchini, chief market strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald LP in New York.
Investors looked past data showing a robust pace of hiring in the US last month and analysts said the report does not reflect the impact of the epidemic.
Wall Street’s fear gauge marked its sharpest increase this quarter.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 256.50 points, or 0.9 percent, to 25,864.78, the S&P 500 lost 51.57 points, or 1.71 percent, to 2,972.37 and the NASDAQ Composite fell 162.98 points, or 1.87 percent, to 8,575.62.
For the week, the Dow gained 1.8 percent, the S&P 500 added 0.6 percent and the NASDAQ rose 0.1 percent.
All 11 S&P sectors traded lower on Friday, led by a 4.5 percent drop in energy stocks, which tracked a near 8 percent slump in oil prices.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 5.81-to-1 ratio on the New York Stock Exchange and a 4.01-to-1 ratio on the NASDAQ.
The S&P index recorded two new 52-week highs and 138 new lows, while the NASDAQ recorded nine new highs and 457 new lows.
