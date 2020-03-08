Deep in the Nubia, a region along the Nile in southern Egypt, a baby crocodile sat on Mamdouh Hassan’s shoulder to wow tourists.
The reptiles are a source of income for Egypt’s Nubian minority, with visitors paying to marvel at the tamed creatures.
However, beyond bringing in tourist dollars, crocodiles play an important role in the culture of the ethnic group with a history dating to Pharaonic times and its own language.
Photo: AFP
The Nubians traditionally lived along the banks of the Nile in southern Egypt with roots extending into northern Sudan.
In Gharb Soheil, a Nubian village near Aswan, mummified crocodile heads still adorn the doors of the traditional blue-and-white domed homes.
Crocodiles represent an important physical totem of blessings in Nubian belief. In Gharb Soheil, a stuffed crocodile on the door showed that the homeowner kept the large reptiles as pets.
Outside his humble home in the village, Hassan gently rubbed the back of Francesca — a 1.5m-long, 15-year-old crocodile.
“I have raised her since she was born,” the 45-year-old said lovingly of his pride and joy. “She lives on fish, meat and chicken.”
During the reign of former Egyptian president Gamal Abdel Nasser, the construction of the Aswan High Dam created a reservoir over traditional Nubian lands.
When Lake Nasser began filling in 1964, 44 Nubian villages were flooded. While the Nile’s crocodiles benefited from the new habitat, Nasser never fulfilled his promise to adequately compensate Nubians with new land.
Instead, about 50,000 Nubians were displaced to villages north of the dam, on the west bank of the Nile near Kom Ombo and Aswan — a narrow strip of land with limited space for agriculture.
Ever since, Nubians have demanded the return of their lands and have maintained their culture by modernizing their traditions.
Keeping crocodiles became a way to supplement incomes and promote their heritage.
Hassan learned to domesticate crocodiles from his father.
“My father was one of the first people in the Nubian village who really pioneered the idea of bringing in crocodiles as pets to lure tourists,” he told reporters.
In the 20 years since, he has developed a keen sense for where and when wild crocodile eggs will hatch.
Female crocodiles lay their eggs along the banks of Lake Nasser, where Hassan watches for the baby reptiles to emerge before carrying them home.
“The crocodile’s aggressive nature is tempered by growing up in the home with us and being cared for,” he said.
Francesca is the star of the show in the village, Hassan said.
She was named by Italian tourists who enjoyed her sunny personality, so Hassan kept the name.
Visitors snapped selfies with the lounging beasts, while the villagers regaled the tourists with Nubian folk tales about the crocodiles.
Hany, a tourist from Cairo, was delighted with the spectacle of Hassan opening the crocodiles’ mouths wide with his bare hands.
“I came here with my family to spend school holidays, for the kids to enjoy seeing the crocs,” the 35-year-old said.
For ancient Pharaohs, the crocodile-headed god Sobek embodied the fluid nature of the Nile and was prayed to for protection from the annual floods.
A temple is dedicated to Sobek in Kom Ombo, engraved with pictograms and hieroglyphics detailing the embalming of crocodiles.
To this day, Nubians maintain a tradition of crocodile taxidermy, one that remains true to a centuries-old technique.
“Although we know very well the value of crocodile leather, we do not sell it... we cherish it,” Hassan said.
A dead crocodile is skinned from its gut and filled with straw or sawdust.
Large crocodiles take about a month to mummify, while a smaller one dries in a few days, Hassan said.
“This is Franco, who died last month,” he said of the large mummified head of one of his former pets.
The nation’s top three telecom operators, which paid a combined NT$122.07 billion (US$4.02 billion) for access to the 5G spectrum in auctions that ended last week, are racing to launch 5G services by the third quarter. Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) on Tuesday paid NT$58.37 billion for the 5G spectrum it won during the auctions. The nation’s biggest telecom company secured 90 megahertz (MHz) of the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) frequency band, the optimal bandwidth for 5G services, as well as 600MHz in the 28GHz frequency band. The companies are required to pay for the 5G spectrum they won within one month of the final
In the suburbs of Dublin on a windy, overcast day in January, several alumni of Airbus SE and the British Royal Air Force watched as a flying object, shaped a bit like a crouching frog, hovered about 10m up in the air. The craft, called MNA-1090, opened its cargo bay door and lowered a package — about the size of a shoebox — to the ground on a string. The robotics engineers who had helped design the vehicle opened the carton, looked inside and smiled: the dozen-or-so pots of Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Holdings Inc ice cream were still perfectly frozen. Late
SLOW TO RETURN: Analysts said that most plants would not return to full capacity this month, while S&P Global revised upward its GDP growth projection for Taiwan next year Electronic manufacturing service providers and electronic component suppliers with significant operations in China would be the hardest hit in Taiwan by the effects of an outbreak of COVID-19 in China should the virus prove more difficult to contain, Taiwan Ratings Corp (中華信評) said. Taiwanese electronics manufacturing service providers include Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Pegatron Corp (和碩), which are major iPhone assemblers for Apple Inc and have a significant presence in China, which is also an important production base for Taiwanese electronic component makers, who are already affected by shut factories and travel restrictions in China. “These companies could also
EBB AND FLOW: Mask maker stocks jumped last week, with Universal shares rising 26.38 percent, while healthcare device makers slipped, with TaiDoc losing 2.52 percent Healthcare and biotech stocks posted mixed performances during last week’s market rout amid the COVID-19 outbreak, while analysts said that investors should focus on companies with stable fundamentals once the outbreak subsides. Stocks for mask makers rose steeply, with shares of KNH Enterprise Co Ltd (康那香) and Universal Inc (恆大) increasing 10.78 percent and 26.38 percent respectively this week, while shares of GeneReach Biotechnology Corp (瑞基海洋), a maker of in vitro diagnostic devices and reagents, moved up 28.55 percent. Medical disinfectants supplier Panion & BF Biotech Inc (寶齡富錦) shares also increased 2.37 percent last week. Even though makers of healthcare devices such as