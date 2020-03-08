Shopping malls face coronavirus reckoning

By Andrea Felsted / Bloomberg Opinion





The biggest coronavirus risk to retailers on both sides of the Atlantic might turn out to be empty stores, rather than empty shelves.

As the COVID-19 outbreak has spread from Asia to Europe and the US, concern has shifted from the effects on supply chains because of closed Chinese factories to the potential of the disease to put a sudden brake on consumer spending.

While fashion chains and do-it-yourself merchandisers rely less on China today than they did a decade ago, it is inevitable there would be some supply problems.

People walk inside a shopping mall in Roanoke, Virginia, on Nov. 29 last year. Photo: AP

The country is still the world’s biggest clothing exporter and it makes everything from paddling pools to power tools.

Associated British Foods PLC, owner of cheap chic fashion chain Primark, and US athletic apparel maker Under Armour Inc have warned of the risks.

A full understanding of the effects will only come later. Many spring fashions and home furnishings were shipped before the outbreak, and there is evidence that factories are returning to work.

However, the closures last month would mean that some orders for the summer and potentially even the back-to-school shopping seasons might not reach stores in time. For apparel retailers this is a particular risk.

If, say, pastel-hued coats designed to be worn in the spring arrive when the weather is warmer, those coats would need to be discounted to sell.

However, some canceled orders might be a blessing.

The worry now is not that shoppers will not find what they are looking for, it is that they will not hit the mall and spend time browsing for it in the first place.

Almost half of UK retailers surveyed by consultancy Retail Economics and law firm Squire Patton Boggs had already seen a negative effect on their sales, with three-quarters expecting revenue to be hit if the virus continues, according to a report published on Wednesday.

This adds to anecdotal evidence, from some retailers finding trading tougher than expected to others seeing footfall weaken.

In the UK, traffic to stores held up until Thursday, but as bad news about the virus intensified, shopper numbers dropped, particularly in malls. Even for a Tuesday evening in March, London’s Oxford Street seemed unusually quiet.

Expect the same pattern in the US as new cases pop up in new cities.

It would be understandable if people hesitate to head to the mall and avoid lingering at the supermarket after filling their cart with hand sanitizer, toilet paper and food staples for a month.

After all, employers such as Amazon.com Inc are telling workers to limit non-essential travel and governments in countries like France are banning events for more than 5,000, leaving worried citizens to wonder how many people is too many people in one place.

With COVID-19’s symptoms silent for a long incubation period, it can be tempting to avoid public spaces altogether.

Reasons for splurging at the shops are also evaporating as major events get canceled or delayed, and by extension people contemplate skipping parties, weddings or graduations.

For example, tech giants including Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc have pulled out of the South by Southwest tech conference in Austin, Texas, before the event was scrapped. That means purchases that would have been made — from trendy sneakers to wear at the conference to the suit to impress at any number of industry conferences — will be lost.

Travel is another boon to spending that risks being sapped. Tour operator TUI AG said holiday bookings have weakened over the past week. Unless they come back later on, that means fewer bikinis and tubes of suntan lotion filling shopping carts.

If the problem is consumers hibernating, then online retailers, such as Amazon and Britain’s Asos PLC, could be protected.

However, if the issue is a lack of stimulants to spending, no one would be spared. There is also the knock-on effect on restaurants and bars if people stay home.

There might be some offsetting factors. For example, Brits and Americans have been bulk buying essentials in retailers such as Costco Wholesale Corp. Long-life milk, nappies and bottled water are all in demand at supermarkets. At the other end of the spectrum, shares in Peloton Interactive Inc defied the market rout last week on hopes that more fitness fanatics would work out at home, rather than go to the gym.

Any short-term silver linings would be lost if consumers simply hunker down. The risk of a pandemic, as well as market uncertainty or worse, are hardly conducive to splashing out.

Britons had started spending again after pulling in their purse strings during the impasse over their departure from the EU. In contrast, US consumer confidence has remained remarkably robust.

However, cracks are emerging. British consumer confidence dropped for the first time in five months, according to YouGov and the Centre for Economics and Business Research.

Meanwhile, in the US, the Bloomberg Weekly Consumer Comfort Index suffered its largest one-week drop since late October last year in the week ending on Feb. 23.

As with trading, it is hard to separate out what is due to the virus and what is down to other factors.

However, either way, it is a timely reminder that faced with an epidemic, consumer demand also is not immune.

Andrea Felsted is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering the consumer and retail industries. She previously worked at the Financial Times.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Bloomberg LP and its owners.