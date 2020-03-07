World Business Quick Take

ITALY

More money for virus aid

The government is to double the amount planned to help contain the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on the economy to 7.5 billion euros (US$8.46 billion). The announcement marks a dramatic escalation in the government’s response, which has so far included measures such as a nationwide closure of schools and a ban on public events. The funds would “help families and businesses tackle this emergency which is not just a health one but also an economic one,” Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said at a joint press conference with Finance Minister Roberto Gualtieri in Rome on Thursday. The extra spending would break budget deficit commitments by 6.35 billion euros, or 0.35 percentage point of GDP. The government is already in talks with the European Commission to be granted the necessary flexibility.

RESTAURANTS

Starbucks expects rebound

Starbucks Corp, whose business in China has slipped in recent months, assured investors it is quickly returning to normal. The COVID-19 outbreak would curb profit this quarter by as much US$0.18 a share, the Seattle-based company said in a filing on Thursday. The key measure of comparable sales in China would fall about 50 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier. Starbucks said the effects would be temporary. It expects a coronavirus-related headwind of as much as US$430 million to China’s revenue this quarter. Early signs of recovery are emerging as the coffee giant is seeing sequential improvements in weekly sales. Some store openings planned for this financial year would likely be deferred to next year due to the virus outbreak disrupting construction activities, it said.

JAPAN

Household spending falls

Household spending dropped nearly 4 percent in January from a year earlier, government data released yesterday showed, suggesting that demand remains sluggish in the world’s third-largest economy. The figure released by the internal affairs ministry was largely in line with market expectations, and the fourth straight month of decline since October last year after the country’s sales tax hike. The January drop was partly attributed to declines in automobile and telecommunications-related spending and expenditure on leisure activities, the data showed. The latest data comes after the country suffered its worst quarterly GDP contraction in more than five years in the October to December period, with the tax hike and a deadly typhoon taking a toll on it. The fall came even before the COVID-19 outbreak in China hit Japan.

MANUFACTURING

Virus to cut global exports

A production slowdown in China from the COVID-19 outbreak would cut global exports by US$50 billion in coming months, UN economists said on Wednesday. A report from the UN Conference on Trade, Investment and Development said that “any disruption of China’s output is expected to have repercussions elsewhere through regional and global value chains.” About 20 percent of the global trade of manufactured intermediate products comes from China, compared with only 4 percent in 2002, the report said. The EU would be hardest-hit, with export-losses of US$15.6 billion, followed by the US at US$5.6 billion. Japan faces losses of US$5.2 billion, followed by North Korea at US$3.8 billion, Taiwan at US$2.6 billion and Vietnam at US$2.3 billion.