ITALY
More money for virus aid
The government is to double the amount planned to help contain the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on the economy to 7.5 billion euros (US$8.46 billion). The announcement marks a dramatic escalation in the government’s response, which has so far included measures such as a nationwide closure of schools and a ban on public events. The funds would “help families and businesses tackle this emergency which is not just a health one but also an economic one,” Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said at a joint press conference with Finance Minister Roberto Gualtieri in Rome on Thursday. The extra spending would break budget deficit commitments by 6.35 billion euros, or 0.35 percentage point of GDP. The government is already in talks with the European Commission to be granted the necessary flexibility.
RESTAURANTS
Starbucks expects rebound
Starbucks Corp, whose business in China has slipped in recent months, assured investors it is quickly returning to normal. The COVID-19 outbreak would curb profit this quarter by as much US$0.18 a share, the Seattle-based company said in a filing on Thursday. The key measure of comparable sales in China would fall about 50 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier. Starbucks said the effects would be temporary. It expects a coronavirus-related headwind of as much as US$430 million to China’s revenue this quarter. Early signs of recovery are emerging as the coffee giant is seeing sequential improvements in weekly sales. Some store openings planned for this financial year would likely be deferred to next year due to the virus outbreak disrupting construction activities, it said.
JAPAN
Household spending falls
Household spending dropped nearly 4 percent in January from a year earlier, government data released yesterday showed, suggesting that demand remains sluggish in the world’s third-largest economy. The figure released by the internal affairs ministry was largely in line with market expectations, and the fourth straight month of decline since October last year after the country’s sales tax hike. The January drop was partly attributed to declines in automobile and telecommunications-related spending and expenditure on leisure activities, the data showed. The latest data comes after the country suffered its worst quarterly GDP contraction in more than five years in the October to December period, with the tax hike and a deadly typhoon taking a toll on it. The fall came even before the COVID-19 outbreak in China hit Japan.
MANUFACTURING
Virus to cut global exports
A production slowdown in China from the COVID-19 outbreak would cut global exports by US$50 billion in coming months, UN economists said on Wednesday. A report from the UN Conference on Trade, Investment and Development said that “any disruption of China’s output is expected to have repercussions elsewhere through regional and global value chains.” About 20 percent of the global trade of manufactured intermediate products comes from China, compared with only 4 percent in 2002, the report said. The EU would be hardest-hit, with export-losses of US$15.6 billion, followed by the US at US$5.6 billion. Japan faces losses of US$5.2 billion, followed by North Korea at US$3.8 billion, Taiwan at US$2.6 billion and Vietnam at US$2.3 billion.
The nation’s top three telecom operators, which paid a combined NT$122.07 billion (US$4.02 billion) for access to the 5G spectrum in auctions that ended last week, are racing to launch 5G services by the third quarter. Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) on Tuesday paid NT$58.37 billion for the 5G spectrum it won during the auctions. The nation’s biggest telecom company secured 90 megahertz (MHz) of the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) frequency band, the optimal bandwidth for 5G services, as well as 600MHz in the 28GHz frequency band. The companies are required to pay for the 5G spectrum they won within one month of the final
In the suburbs of Dublin on a windy, overcast day in January, several alumni of Airbus SE and the British Royal Air Force watched as a flying object, shaped a bit like a crouching frog, hovered about 10m up in the air. The craft, called MNA-1090, opened its cargo bay door and lowered a package — about the size of a shoebox — to the ground on a string. The robotics engineers who had helped design the vehicle opened the carton, looked inside and smiled: the dozen-or-so pots of Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Holdings Inc ice cream were still perfectly frozen. Late
SLOW TO RETURN: Analysts said that most plants would not return to full capacity this month, while S&P Global revised upward its GDP growth projection for Taiwan next year Electronic manufacturing service providers and electronic component suppliers with significant operations in China would be the hardest hit in Taiwan by the effects of an outbreak of COVID-19 in China should the virus prove more difficult to contain, Taiwan Ratings Corp (中華信評) said. Taiwanese electronics manufacturing service providers include Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Pegatron Corp (和碩), which are major iPhone assemblers for Apple Inc and have a significant presence in China, which is also an important production base for Taiwanese electronic component makers, who are already affected by shut factories and travel restrictions in China. “These companies could also
EBB AND FLOW: Mask maker stocks jumped last week, with Universal shares rising 26.38 percent, while healthcare device makers slipped, with TaiDoc losing 2.52 percent Healthcare and biotech stocks posted mixed performances during last week’s market rout amid the COVID-19 outbreak, while analysts said that investors should focus on companies with stable fundamentals once the outbreak subsides. Stocks for mask makers rose steeply, with shares of KNH Enterprise Co Ltd (康那香) and Universal Inc (恆大) increasing 10.78 percent and 26.38 percent respectively this week, while shares of GeneReach Biotechnology Corp (瑞基海洋), a maker of in vitro diagnostic devices and reagents, moved up 28.55 percent. Medical disinfectants supplier Panion & BF Biotech Inc (寶齡富錦) shares also increased 2.37 percent last week. Even though makers of healthcare devices such as