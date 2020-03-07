US national security officials are recommending that US President Donald Trump block Infineon Technologies AG’s proposed acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor Corp, people familiar with the matter said.
The officials are concerned that Infineon’s US$8.7 billion deal for the US chipmaker poses a risk to national security, three people familiar with the matter said.
Infineon, a German semiconductor maker with substantial Chinese revenue, has tried to negotiate an agreement with the government that would let the takeover proceed, but has not been able to reach a deal, one of the people said. All of the people asked not to be named discussing a national security matter.
It was not clear why officials with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US, which reviews foreign takeovers of US businesses, see a national security risk from the deal.
However, the panel is particularly sensitive to any transaction that could allow Chinese buyers to get their hands on advanced US technology.
Cypress shares fell as much as 21 percent earlier before closing down 17.4 percent at US$19.18. The shares dropped an additional 10 percent in extended trading on Thursday.
The committee, which is led by the US Department of Treasury, can recommend the president block deals to protect national security.
The US Congress gave the panel enhanced powers in 2018 to scrutinize foreign investment in US companies.
The Cypress deal would catapult Infineon into the top 10 of global chipmakers based on sales. Infineon derives a third of its sales from China, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.
The White House’s National Security Council and Cypress declined to comment. Infineon did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The committee as a policy never comments on its reviews.
Infineon last month told investors on an earnings call that it was negotiating a potential settlement for the deal.
“We have a very good understanding about the requirements of US government, what they expect and we are working together with them in order to resolve that,” Infineon chief executive officer Reinhard Ploss said. “Our expectation is that we find a setup, which is supporting our revenue synergies.”
Cypress, based in San Jose, California, sells components to the defense industry, although its products are not considered particularly sensitive.
The company’s Web site highlights several offerings that are either suitable or designed for aerospace and defense customers, including “defense grade memory” parts that can “withstand military operating temperature ranges.”
The Trump administration has toughened its review of foreign acquisitions of US businesses, particularly technology companies. Trump has blocked two takeovers on national security grounds, Broadcom Inc’s hostile takeover of Qualcomm Inc and Lattice Semiconductor Corp’s sale to a Chinese-backed investor.
In 2017, Infineon tried to buy Wolfspeed, a semiconductor unit of US-based Cree Inc, but the deal was blocked by the panel. Wolfspeed manufactures a type of semiconductor increasingly used in telecommunications and radar systems.
