Consumer price index slips, ending year of upswing

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The consumer price index (CPI) last month declined 0.21 percent from a year earlier, ending 13 months of upswing, as prices for miscellaneous items, transportation and recreation were higher last year due to holiday demand, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.

The price gauge, which after seasonal adjustments, shrank 0.19 percent from January, also fell from the effects of the Lunar New Year holiday, the agency said.

“Things were less expensive last month because the Lunar New Year in 2019 fell in February, raising the comparison base last year,” DGBAS Senior Executive Officer Chiou Shwu-chwen (邱淑純) told a news briefing.

Although COVID-19 affected some items, its effects were limited, Chiou said.

For the first two months of this year, consumer prices increased 0.81 percent from the same period last year, indicating stable prices, she added.

The holiday effect was evident in transportation and telecommunication costs, which fell 2.29 percent from a year earlier, as fuel prices dropped 4.28 percent and mobile service charges eased 5.31 percent, the agency’s report showed.

Prices for miscellaneous items, such as babysitting and hairstyling fees, picked up in February last year, in keeping with lunar holiday trends and made expenses cheaper this year, Chiou said.

Education and recreation expenses also retreated 1.63 percent, as travel agencies raised charges in February last year.

However, the seasonal effect cannot explain sustained price declines this month, as people are avoiding local and overseas travel amid the virus outbreak. Hotels and restaurants have offered takeout services and cutthroat discounts to stimulate sales.

Food costs last month picked up 1.76 percent as bad weather drove up fruit and vegetable prices, the report said.

Garment prices also climbed 2.02 percent due to fewer discount offers for winter clothing. Because of relatively high temperatures, retail stores refrained from stockpiling winter clothing, it said.

The wholesale price index, a measure of production costs, fell 4.47 percent, lower than an expected 3.31 percent drop, dragged down by cheaper prices for mineral, plastic and chemical products, it said.

For the first two months of this year, the wholesale price index dropped 3.89 percent, which could weigh on both import and export showings.

The Ministry of Finance on Monday is to release trade data for last month.