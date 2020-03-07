The consumer price index (CPI) last month declined 0.21 percent from a year earlier, ending 13 months of upswing, as prices for miscellaneous items, transportation and recreation were higher last year due to holiday demand, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.
The price gauge, which after seasonal adjustments, shrank 0.19 percent from January, also fell from the effects of the Lunar New Year holiday, the agency said.
“Things were less expensive last month because the Lunar New Year in 2019 fell in February, raising the comparison base last year,” DGBAS Senior Executive Officer Chiou Shwu-chwen (邱淑純) told a news briefing.
Although COVID-19 affected some items, its effects were limited, Chiou said.
For the first two months of this year, consumer prices increased 0.81 percent from the same period last year, indicating stable prices, she added.
The holiday effect was evident in transportation and telecommunication costs, which fell 2.29 percent from a year earlier, as fuel prices dropped 4.28 percent and mobile service charges eased 5.31 percent, the agency’s report showed.
Prices for miscellaneous items, such as babysitting and hairstyling fees, picked up in February last year, in keeping with lunar holiday trends and made expenses cheaper this year, Chiou said.
Education and recreation expenses also retreated 1.63 percent, as travel agencies raised charges in February last year.
However, the seasonal effect cannot explain sustained price declines this month, as people are avoiding local and overseas travel amid the virus outbreak. Hotels and restaurants have offered takeout services and cutthroat discounts to stimulate sales.
Food costs last month picked up 1.76 percent as bad weather drove up fruit and vegetable prices, the report said.
Garment prices also climbed 2.02 percent due to fewer discount offers for winter clothing. Because of relatively high temperatures, retail stores refrained from stockpiling winter clothing, it said.
The wholesale price index, a measure of production costs, fell 4.47 percent, lower than an expected 3.31 percent drop, dragged down by cheaper prices for mineral, plastic and chemical products, it said.
For the first two months of this year, the wholesale price index dropped 3.89 percent, which could weigh on both import and export showings.
The Ministry of Finance on Monday is to release trade data for last month.
The nation’s top three telecom operators, which paid a combined NT$122.07 billion (US$4.02 billion) for access to the 5G spectrum in auctions that ended last week, are racing to launch 5G services by the third quarter. Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) on Tuesday paid NT$58.37 billion for the 5G spectrum it won during the auctions. The nation’s biggest telecom company secured 90 megahertz (MHz) of the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) frequency band, the optimal bandwidth for 5G services, as well as 600MHz in the 28GHz frequency band. The companies are required to pay for the 5G spectrum they won within one month of the final
In the suburbs of Dublin on a windy, overcast day in January, several alumni of Airbus SE and the British Royal Air Force watched as a flying object, shaped a bit like a crouching frog, hovered about 10m up in the air. The craft, called MNA-1090, opened its cargo bay door and lowered a package — about the size of a shoebox — to the ground on a string. The robotics engineers who had helped design the vehicle opened the carton, looked inside and smiled: the dozen-or-so pots of Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Holdings Inc ice cream were still perfectly frozen. Late
SLOW TO RETURN: Analysts said that most plants would not return to full capacity this month, while S&P Global revised upward its GDP growth projection for Taiwan next year Electronic manufacturing service providers and electronic component suppliers with significant operations in China would be the hardest hit in Taiwan by the effects of an outbreak of COVID-19 in China should the virus prove more difficult to contain, Taiwan Ratings Corp (中華信評) said. Taiwanese electronics manufacturing service providers include Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Pegatron Corp (和碩), which are major iPhone assemblers for Apple Inc and have a significant presence in China, which is also an important production base for Taiwanese electronic component makers, who are already affected by shut factories and travel restrictions in China. “These companies could also
EBB AND FLOW: Mask maker stocks jumped last week, with Universal shares rising 26.38 percent, while healthcare device makers slipped, with TaiDoc losing 2.52 percent Healthcare and biotech stocks posted mixed performances during last week’s market rout amid the COVID-19 outbreak, while analysts said that investors should focus on companies with stable fundamentals once the outbreak subsides. Stocks for mask makers rose steeply, with shares of KNH Enterprise Co Ltd (康那香) and Universal Inc (恆大) increasing 10.78 percent and 26.38 percent respectively this week, while shares of GeneReach Biotechnology Corp (瑞基海洋), a maker of in vitro diagnostic devices and reagents, moved up 28.55 percent. Medical disinfectants supplier Panion & BF Biotech Inc (寶齡富錦) shares also increased 2.37 percent last week. Even though makers of healthcare devices such as