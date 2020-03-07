Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners K/S (CIP) has officially started work an offshore wind power project after securing financing for its local development.
The Danish firm on Thursday said in a statement that it has secured almost NT$90 billion (US$3 billion) in financing through a syndicated loan for its Changfang (彰芳) and Xidao (西島) wind farms, which are to be built 13km to 15km off of Changhua County and have a combined capacity of about 600 megawatts (MW).
CIP, an energy-focused fund management company focused on energy infrastructure, said it has informed its suppliers and contractors that the project has started and aims to reach its goal of the first phase of the project launching commercial operations in the second quarter of 2022.
CIP’s suppliers and contractors include CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering Co (台船環海), a joint venture between shipbuilder CSBC Corp, Taiwan (CSBC, 台灣國際造船) and Belgian offshore solutions company GeoSea; Taiwan-based Century Iron and Steel Industrial Co (世紀鋼構); and engineering and construction services provider CTCI Corp (中鼎工程).
The announcement came after the Investment Commission on Monday said it had approved CIP’s application to inject about NT$7 billion into CI Changfang Ltd (哥本哈根基礎設施彰芳) and Taiwan Wind Investment Co (台灣風能), two of its subsidiaries in Taiwan.
The first phase is to have a capacity of 100MW and the second phase, with a capacity of 500MW, would start commissioning in the first quarter of 2024, CIP said.
The syndicated loan was provided by a consortium of 25 Taiwanese and foreign financial institutions. The six local banks that participated in the financing efforts included CTCB Bank (中國信託銀行), which also serves as CIP’s debt financing adviser in Taiwan.
The six Taiwanese institutions accounted for more than 30 percent of the total financing, the highest ratio for local financial institutions in a single financing project.
In addition to the syndicated loan, CIP said that Taiwan Life Insurance (台灣人壽) and TransGlobe Life Insurance of Taiwan (全球人壽) have also acquired stakes in the offshore wind power project.
