World Business Quick Take

Agencies





ITALY

More help to endure virus

The government is likely to increase to 5 billion euros (US$5.5 billion) the value of measures to help the economy withstand the largest outbreak of COVID-19 in Europe, Undersecretary to the Ministry of Economy and Finance Laura Castelli said yesterday. “It is likely that the government will reach [5 billion euros]” Castelli said in an interview with daily Il Messaggero. Minister of Economy and Finances Roberto Gualtieri has promised tax breaks and other measures for the affected sectors worth 3.6 billion euros. A government source on Wednesday said this could be raised to 4.5 billion euros, or 0.25 percent of GDP.

CANADA

Central bank eyes rate cut

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday cut interest rates by 50 basis points, because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The central bank said in a statement that the virus represents a significant health threat to people in a growing number of countries, business has fallen sharply in some regions and supply chains have been disrupted. The move matches what the US Federal Reserve has done. The bank said that as the virus spreads, business and consumer confidence would deteriorate, further depressing activity.

BRAZIL

Economy growth sluggish

The economy expanded by 1.1 percent last year, marking a third straight year of frustrating activity following a massive recession, data released on Wednesday from the government’s statistics institute showed. Last year’s growth was less than half the forecast at the start of the year, and its worst performance since bouncing back from the two-year recession in 2015 and 2016, the data showed. Growth last year was led by family consumption, which rose 1.8 percent compared with 2018, and investment that grew 2.2 percent, the institute said.

AIRLINES

Cathay fined over data leak

Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) has been fined ￡500,000 pounds (US$646,520) by Britain’s privacy watchdog over a data leak of more than 9 million customers, including passport numbers and credit card details, between October 2014 and May 2018. The Information Commissioner’s Office on Wednesday said in a statement that it fined the airline for “failing to protect the security of its customers’ personal data.”

AUTOMAKERS

GM unveils new battery

General Motors Co on Wednesday unveiled a new long-range battery to power an expanded lineup of electric cars as part of an effort to catch sector leader Tesla Inc. The company said its Ultium batteries would have a range of up to 645km between charges, designed for fast charging and adaptable for a variety of vehicles. The company said it is ramping up its move into electric vehicles with several new electric models starting this year including a new version of the Bolt EV.

REAL ESTATE

Norway buys Tokyo complex

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund is to buy a 39.9 percent stake in a part of Tokyo’s Otemachi Park Building office complex from Mitsubishi Estate, the fund said yesterday. Norges Bank Investment Management would pay ￥79.7 billion (US$744.4 million) for the stake. Mitsubishi, which is a new joint venture partner for the fund, would remain a majority owner and would manage the property.