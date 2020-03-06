ITALY
More help to endure virus
The government is likely to increase to 5 billion euros (US$5.5 billion) the value of measures to help the economy withstand the largest outbreak of COVID-19 in Europe, Undersecretary to the Ministry of Economy and Finance Laura Castelli said yesterday. “It is likely that the government will reach [5 billion euros]” Castelli said in an interview with daily Il Messaggero. Minister of Economy and Finances Roberto Gualtieri has promised tax breaks and other measures for the affected sectors worth 3.6 billion euros. A government source on Wednesday said this could be raised to 4.5 billion euros, or 0.25 percent of GDP.
CANADA
Central bank eyes rate cut
The Bank of Canada on Wednesday cut interest rates by 50 basis points, because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The central bank said in a statement that the virus represents a significant health threat to people in a growing number of countries, business has fallen sharply in some regions and supply chains have been disrupted. The move matches what the US Federal Reserve has done. The bank said that as the virus spreads, business and consumer confidence would deteriorate, further depressing activity.
BRAZIL
Economy growth sluggish
The economy expanded by 1.1 percent last year, marking a third straight year of frustrating activity following a massive recession, data released on Wednesday from the government’s statistics institute showed. Last year’s growth was less than half the forecast at the start of the year, and its worst performance since bouncing back from the two-year recession in 2015 and 2016, the data showed. Growth last year was led by family consumption, which rose 1.8 percent compared with 2018, and investment that grew 2.2 percent, the institute said.
AIRLINES
Cathay fined over data leak
Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) has been fined ￡500,000 pounds (US$646,520) by Britain’s privacy watchdog over a data leak of more than 9 million customers, including passport numbers and credit card details, between October 2014 and May 2018. The Information Commissioner’s Office on Wednesday said in a statement that it fined the airline for “failing to protect the security of its customers’ personal data.”
AUTOMAKERS
GM unveils new battery
General Motors Co on Wednesday unveiled a new long-range battery to power an expanded lineup of electric cars as part of an effort to catch sector leader Tesla Inc. The company said its Ultium batteries would have a range of up to 645km between charges, designed for fast charging and adaptable for a variety of vehicles. The company said it is ramping up its move into electric vehicles with several new electric models starting this year including a new version of the Bolt EV.
REAL ESTATE
Norway buys Tokyo complex
Norway’s sovereign wealth fund is to buy a 39.9 percent stake in a part of Tokyo’s Otemachi Park Building office complex from Mitsubishi Estate, the fund said yesterday. Norges Bank Investment Management would pay ￥79.7 billion (US$744.4 million) for the stake. Mitsubishi, which is a new joint venture partner for the fund, would remain a majority owner and would manage the property.
The nation’s top three telecom operators, which paid a combined NT$122.07 billion (US$4.02 billion) for access to the 5G spectrum in auctions that ended last week, are racing to launch 5G services by the third quarter. Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) on Tuesday paid NT$58.37 billion for the 5G spectrum it won during the auctions. The nation’s biggest telecom company secured 90 megahertz (MHz) of the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) frequency band, the optimal bandwidth for 5G services, as well as 600MHz in the 28GHz frequency band. The companies are required to pay for the 5G spectrum they won within one month of the final
In the suburbs of Dublin on a windy, overcast day in January, several alumni of Airbus SE and the British Royal Air Force watched as a flying object, shaped a bit like a crouching frog, hovered about 10m up in the air. The craft, called MNA-1090, opened its cargo bay door and lowered a package — about the size of a shoebox — to the ground on a string. The robotics engineers who had helped design the vehicle opened the carton, looked inside and smiled: the dozen-or-so pots of Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Holdings Inc ice cream were still perfectly frozen. Late
SLOW TO RETURN: Analysts said that most plants would not return to full capacity this month, while S&P Global revised upward its GDP growth projection for Taiwan next year Electronic manufacturing service providers and electronic component suppliers with significant operations in China would be the hardest hit in Taiwan by the effects of an outbreak of COVID-19 in China should the virus prove more difficult to contain, Taiwan Ratings Corp (中華信評) said. Taiwanese electronics manufacturing service providers include Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Pegatron Corp (和碩), which are major iPhone assemblers for Apple Inc and have a significant presence in China, which is also an important production base for Taiwanese electronic component makers, who are already affected by shut factories and travel restrictions in China. “These companies could also
EBB AND FLOW: Mask maker stocks jumped last week, with Universal shares rising 26.38 percent, while healthcare device makers slipped, with TaiDoc losing 2.52 percent Healthcare and biotech stocks posted mixed performances during last week’s market rout amid the COVID-19 outbreak, while analysts said that investors should focus on companies with stable fundamentals once the outbreak subsides. Stocks for mask makers rose steeply, with shares of KNH Enterprise Co Ltd (康那香) and Universal Inc (恆大) increasing 10.78 percent and 26.38 percent respectively this week, while shares of GeneReach Biotechnology Corp (瑞基海洋), a maker of in vitro diagnostic devices and reagents, moved up 28.55 percent. Medical disinfectants supplier Panion & BF Biotech Inc (寶齡富錦) shares also increased 2.37 percent last week. Even though makers of healthcare devices such as