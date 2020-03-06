Lego A/S said its earnings rose last year and that it has so far avoided major damage from the COVID-19 outbreak and plans to keep opening stores in China, the center of the outbreak.
After the Danish toy company on Wednesday posted a 3 percent rise in net profit to 8.3 billion kroner (US$1.2 billion), CEO Niels Christiansen said the group is weathering the virus outbreak’s disruption to supply chains.
“In the short run, it is hard to say, but it seems we are not that vulnerable, mainly because we produce regionally,” Christiansen said.
Lego produces in Mexico for its North and South American markets, in China for its Asian market and the production for Europe comes from factories in the Czech Republic and Denmark.
Christiansen said the manufacturer of the famous colored building blocks was sticking to its plan to open an additional 80 stores in about 20 cities in China, which “remains a strategic growth market.”
Lego has 570 stores around the world carrying the toymaker’s logo.
On top of that, Christiansen said Lego had developed its e-commerce presence on partner platforms and recently renewed its partnership with China’s tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) as part of plans to engage consumers and shoppers.
Lego, which is based in Billund, western Denmark, and is privately held, said its full-year revenue last year grew 6 percent to 37.9 billion kroner.
That is “despite significant investments in long-term growth initiatives,” the CEO said.
Consumer sales for Lego grew globally 5.6 percent last year compared with 2018.
“We have seen a positive growth in sales while others had a negative growth,” Christiansen said.
Consumer sales grew in all markets: by single digits in the US and western Europe and double digits in China.
