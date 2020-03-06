US officials on Wednesday stepped up warnings about the potential security risks from fast-growing Chinese-owned TikTok (抖音), as a lawmaker unveiled legislation to ban the social media app from government devices.
At a US Senate hearing, officials from the FBI, the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security said the video-sharing app could be exploited by Chinese intelligence services.
US Senator Josh Hawley, who convened the hearing, said he was introducing a bill to ban TikTok from all US government devices, calling it “a major security risk for the American people.”
TikTok, which is especially popular with teens, is believed to have been the most downloaded app worldwide last year, but US officials have expressed concern over its connections with the government in Beijing.
“TikTok is one example of an application where the average citizen doesn’t understand the implications of what’s behind it,” Clyde Wallace, an official in the FBI’s cybersecurity division, told the hearing.
“It’s basically controlled by a state-sponsored actor,” he said.
While the various data points collected by TikTok might not seem sensitive, Wallace said the information might be aggregated and “used for many purposes.”
In his written testimony, Wallace said Chinese-owned social media applications might collect personal data including biometrics, contact lists, location data, and bank and credit card details.
“Any and all data can be transferred to other locations and associated entities to include the Chinese parent company,” he said.
Homeland Security cybersecurity official Bryan Ware echoed those fears, saying that TikTok data could become part of a large database exploited by China.
“China has amazing programs in collection of data and developing artificial intelligence and analytics against that data for purposes that we don’t fully know ... and that should give us great concern,” Ware said.
“There’s certainly no place for applications like TikTok on government devices and government networks,” he said.
Adam Hickey, an assistant attorney general in the Justice Department’s security division, said the aggregation of data from TikTok “makes it easier for intelligence services to either recruit or hack into systems used by government employees.”
New America Foundation cybersecurity fellow Samm Sacks said Chinese regulations might enable the government to “essentially require anything that they want of these companies” even if some privately push back at the requests.
TikTok said its operations were not influenced by the Beijing authorities.
