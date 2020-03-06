The global spread of COVID-19 has crushed hopes for stronger growth this year and would hold global output gains to their slowest pace since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday.
The IMF now expects world growth this year to be below the 2.9 percent rate of last year, and revised forecasts would be issued in the coming weeks, Georgieva told a news briefing.
Trade wars pushed global growth last year to the lowest rate since a 0.7 percent contraction in 2009.
The changed forecast would represent a more than 0.4-percentage-point drop from the 3.3 percent growth the IMF in January estimated for this year as US-China trade tensions eased.
“Global growth in 2020 will dip below last year’s levels, but how far it will fall and how long the impact will be is still difficult to predict,” Georgieva said.
She declined to say whether the escalating health crisis could push the world into a recession.
The IMF is making available US$50 billion in emergency funding to help poor and middle-income countries with weak health systems respond to the outbreak, she said after a call with the IMF’s steering committee.
About US$10 billion of that can be accessed by the poorest countries at zero interest for up to 10 years, while many middle-income countries have access to a pool of about US$40 billion at low interest for up to five years.
Ecuador used the latter program in 2016 to get a US$364 million loan after a devastating earthquake.
Larger emerging-market countries such as Brazil, China and India are ineligible for such assistance, as are countries where the IMF has declared debt to be unsustainable, including Argentina.
Georgieva and World Bank president David Malpass underscored the importance of coordinated action to limit the economic and human impact of the virus.
The World Bank on Tuesday said it was providing US$12 billion in immediate funds to help developing countries improve their health services, disease surveillance, access to medical supplies and working capital for businesses.
Less than two weeks ago, the IMF told G20 finance leaders in Saudi Arabia that the virus could shave 0.1 percentage point off its January global growth forecast, a milder scenario based on expectations the coronavirus would be largely contained within China.
That view changed over the past week as the virus spread rapidly outside China to more than 70 countries, Georgieva said.
The shift has increased uncertainty and weakened demand worldwide, hitting trade and tourism hard and slashing demand for oil and other commodities as individuals and businesses take precautionary measures to avoid infection.
In China, even as the spread of the virus has slowed, growth this year would be below the IMF’s most recent forecast for 5.6 percent, Georgieva said.
“What helps is concentrating on actions. Who cares if it will be 0.1 or 0.4 or 0.5? If we act, and focus on that, lives would be saved, suffering would be reduced and the economy would perk up faster,” she said.
