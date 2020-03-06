Virus Outbreak: Airline folds as virus hits flights

AFP, LONDON and FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY





One of Britain’s biggest airlines, Flybe, yesterday collapsed with passengers left stranded as the COVID-19 outbreak takes a heavy toll on air travel around the world.

A statement on Flybe’s Web site said the no-frills airline, which employs 2,000 people, had entered administration and could not arrange alternative flights for its passengers.

“All flights have been grounded and the UK business has ceased trading with immediate effect,” said the company, which avoided going bust in January only after being granted a tax holiday by the government.

Travelers yesterday wait at unmanned check-in desks at Terminal 3 of Manchester Airport in Manchester, England, after Flybe, Europe’s biggest regional airline, collapsed into administration. Photo: AP

Flybe is the biggest operator of UK domestic flights and carries about 8 million passengers annually.

However, it failed to turn around its fortunes since being purchased last year by the Connect Airways consortium, initially owing to weak demand and fierce competition.

That has now been compounded by the new coronavirus, with a slew of airlines canceling flights and warning that profits would take a hit from decreased demand.

The announcement came hours after media reports that the airline could collapse following its failure to secure a ￡100 million (US$129.3 million) state loan to help stabilize the business.

The effects of COVID-19 on travel “has made a bad situation much worse,” sources told the BBC, while Bloomberg News yesterday reported that no agreement could be reached on a virus-related government bailout.

Small British airlines have suffered recently from volatile fuel costs and a weak pound.

Flybe operates from 43 airports across Europe and 28 in Britain, and its collapse left potentially thousands of people stranded far from home.

“If you are due to fly with Flybe, please DO NOT TRAVEL TO THE AIRPORT unless you have arranged an alternative flight with another airline,” the airline said.

The British government said it had asked bus and train operators to accept Flybe tickets and other airlines to offer reductions to help passengers reach their destination.

“Flybe’s financial difficulties were longstanding and well documented and predate the outbreak of COVID-19,” a spokesperson said.

The Connect Airways consortium is led by Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd and also includes investment firm Cyrus Capital and infrastructure specialist Stobart Group.

Connect chief executive Mark Anderson said that “every possible attempt” had been made to avoid the collapse, but that the airline had been “unable to overcome significant funding challenges.”

Separately, German airline giant Deutsche Lufthansa AG on Wednesday said it would ground 150 of its more than 750 planes worldwide, days after announcing a slimmed-down timetable over the effects of the outbreak.

“Twenty-five long-haul aircraft and 125 short and medium-haul aircraft” would no longer fly, said a spokesman for the group, which also includes carriers Eurowings GmbH, Austrian Airlines and Swiss International Airlines AG.

On Monday, Lufthansa said it would slash its flight plan by 25 percent, especially on short and medium-haul routes including to virus-hit areas of Italy, but also within Germany.

The group has suspended routes to other virus hotspots, including China and Iran, to late April.

Lufthansa also suspended new hires as part of measures to cushion the effects of the virus, which it said was “not yet possible to estimate.”