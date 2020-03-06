OPTOELECTRONICS
Largan revenue falls 10.53%
Largan Precision Co (大立光) yesterday posted weaker-than-expected revenue of NT$3.67 billion (US$122.5 million) for last month, up 45 percent year-on-year, but down 10.53 percent from January. Combined sales for the first two months of this year totaled NT$7.78 billion, a 32 percent year-on-year increase, the company said. Analysts have provided a dim outlook for revenue this month as an outbreak of COVID-19 in China continues to negatively affect production while jamming up inventories across sales channels.
MANUFACTURING
More Global PMX staff return
Global PMX Co (智伸科), which makes auto parts and medical components, yesterday said that the rate of returning workers at its Chinese factories in Jiashan, Zhejiang Province, and Dongguan, Guangdong Province, has reached 80 percent, while no orders for its gasoline direct injection and transmission products have been canceled by clients amid the COVID-19 outbreak. In the first two months of the year, consolidated revenue decreased 15.02 percent year-on-year to NT$611.94 million, the company said in a statement.
INTERNET
Vivotek’s revenue edges up
Internet Protocol security solutions provider Vivotek Inc (晶睿科技) on Wednesday reported that revenue last month increased 0.97 percent month-on-month to NT$497 million, up 13.4 percent from a year earlier. As the firm’s three major plants are in Taiwan, it has not faced the production disruption experienced by most electronics companies operating in China, while it has a sufficient supply of raw materials for this quarter, the company said. Combined revenue in the first two months totaled NT$990 million, down 8.39 percent from NT$1.08 billion in the same period last year, company data showed.
OPTOELECTRONICS
Newmax to boost spending
Camera lens maker Newmax Technology Co’s (新鉅科) board of directors has increased capital spending to NT$3.92 billion for capacity expansion and equipment purchases at its manufacturing facilities in the Central Taiwan Science Park (中部科學園區), up from the NT$2.73 billion it planned earlier. The company on Wednesday said that it would use its own capital and bank loans to finance the additional fund needs. Newmax reported revenue of NT$217 million for the first two months of the year, down 43.9 percent annually.
CHEMICALS
Ample revenue hits record
Ample Electronic Technology Co (勤凱科技), which supplies conductive paste to passive components maker Yageo Corp (國巨), on Wednesday said that revenue last month hit a record high of NT$82.7 million, up 63.83 percent year-on-year, as customers replenished inventories. Combined revenue in the first two months jumped 60.95 percent annually to NT$163.34 million, it said in a statement.
WIND POWER
CIP suppliers get go-ahead
Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) yesterday said that it has given local suppliers the green light for its wind farm projects off Changhua County. The Danish energy firm has raised a total of US$3 billion through a combination of equity and senior loans from financial institutions and export credit agencies. CIP said that it is relying heavily on Taiwanese suppliers to help build its Chang Fang (彰芳) and Xidao (西島) wind farms to comply with the government’s localization rules.
The nation’s top three telecom operators, which paid a combined NT$122.07 billion (US$4.02 billion) for access to the 5G spectrum in auctions that ended last week, are racing to launch 5G services by the third quarter. Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) on Tuesday paid NT$58.37 billion for the 5G spectrum it won during the auctions. The nation’s biggest telecom company secured 90 megahertz (MHz) of the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) frequency band, the optimal bandwidth for 5G services, as well as 600MHz in the 28GHz frequency band. The companies are required to pay for the 5G spectrum they won within one month of the final
In the suburbs of Dublin on a windy, overcast day in January, several alumni of Airbus SE and the British Royal Air Force watched as a flying object, shaped a bit like a crouching frog, hovered about 10m up in the air. The craft, called MNA-1090, opened its cargo bay door and lowered a package — about the size of a shoebox — to the ground on a string. The robotics engineers who had helped design the vehicle opened the carton, looked inside and smiled: the dozen-or-so pots of Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Holdings Inc ice cream were still perfectly frozen. Late
SLOW TO RETURN: Analysts said that most plants would not return to full capacity this month, while S&P Global revised upward its GDP growth projection for Taiwan next year Electronic manufacturing service providers and electronic component suppliers with significant operations in China would be the hardest hit in Taiwan by the effects of an outbreak of COVID-19 in China should the virus prove more difficult to contain, Taiwan Ratings Corp (中華信評) said. Taiwanese electronics manufacturing service providers include Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Pegatron Corp (和碩), which are major iPhone assemblers for Apple Inc and have a significant presence in China, which is also an important production base for Taiwanese electronic component makers, who are already affected by shut factories and travel restrictions in China. “These companies could also
EBB AND FLOW: Mask maker stocks jumped last week, with Universal shares rising 26.38 percent, while healthcare device makers slipped, with TaiDoc losing 2.52 percent Healthcare and biotech stocks posted mixed performances during last week’s market rout amid the COVID-19 outbreak, while analysts said that investors should focus on companies with stable fundamentals once the outbreak subsides. Stocks for mask makers rose steeply, with shares of KNH Enterprise Co Ltd (康那香) and Universal Inc (恆大) increasing 10.78 percent and 26.38 percent respectively this week, while shares of GeneReach Biotechnology Corp (瑞基海洋), a maker of in vitro diagnostic devices and reagents, moved up 28.55 percent. Medical disinfectants supplier Panion & BF Biotech Inc (寶齡富錦) shares also increased 2.37 percent last week. Even though makers of healthcare devices such as