Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer





OPTOELECTRONICS

Largan revenue falls 10.53%

Largan Precision Co (大立光) yesterday posted weaker-than-expected revenue of NT$3.67 billion (US$122.5 million) for last month, up 45 percent year-on-year, but down 10.53 percent from January. Combined sales for the first two months of this year totaled NT$7.78 billion, a 32 percent year-on-year increase, the company said. Analysts have provided a dim outlook for revenue this month as an outbreak of COVID-19 in China continues to negatively affect production while jamming up inventories across sales channels.

MANUFACTURING

More Global PMX staff return

Global PMX Co (智伸科), which makes auto parts and medical components, yesterday said that the rate of returning workers at its Chinese factories in Jiashan, Zhejiang Province, and Dongguan, Guangdong Province, has reached 80 percent, while no orders for its gasoline direct injection and transmission products have been canceled by clients amid the COVID-19 outbreak. In the first two months of the year, consolidated revenue decreased 15.02 percent year-on-year to NT$611.94 million, the company said in a statement.

INTERNET

Vivotek’s revenue edges up

Internet Protocol security solutions provider Vivotek Inc (晶睿科技) on Wednesday reported that revenue last month increased 0.97 percent month-on-month to NT$497 million, up 13.4 percent from a year earlier. As the firm’s three major plants are in Taiwan, it has not faced the production disruption experienced by most electronics companies operating in China, while it has a sufficient supply of raw materials for this quarter, the company said. Combined revenue in the first two months totaled NT$990 million, down 8.39 percent from NT$1.08 billion in the same period last year, company data showed.

OPTOELECTRONICS

Newmax to boost spending

Camera lens maker Newmax Technology Co’s (新鉅科) board of directors has increased capital spending to NT$3.92 billion for capacity expansion and equipment purchases at its manufacturing facilities in the Central Taiwan Science Park (中部科學園區), up from the NT$2.73 billion it planned earlier. The company on Wednesday said that it would use its own capital and bank loans to finance the additional fund needs. Newmax reported revenue of NT$217 million for the first two months of the year, down 43.9 percent annually.

CHEMICALS

Ample revenue hits record

Ample Electronic Technology Co (勤凱科技), which supplies conductive paste to passive components maker Yageo Corp (國巨), on Wednesday said that revenue last month hit a record high of NT$82.7 million, up 63.83 percent year-on-year, as customers replenished inventories. Combined revenue in the first two months jumped 60.95 percent annually to NT$163.34 million, it said in a statement.

WIND POWER

CIP suppliers get go-ahead

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) yesterday said that it has given local suppliers the green light for its wind farm projects off Changhua County. The Danish energy firm has raised a total of US$3 billion through a combination of equity and senior loans from financial institutions and export credit agencies. CIP said that it is relying heavily on Taiwanese suppliers to help build its Chang Fang (彰芳) and Xidao (西島) wind farms to comply with the government’s localization rules.