Taiwan’s central bank should maintain its monetary policy, even though the US Federal Reserve on Tuesday cut interest rates to mitigate the economic effects of a global COVID-19 epidemic, economists said on Wednesday.
Taiwan has been doing better than many other nations to contain the epidemic, therefore it is unnecessary for the central bank to ease its monetary policy any time soon, Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) chief economist Lo Wei (羅瑋) said.
“It would be best if Taiwan’s central bank left its key interest rates unchanged for the time being,” Lo said ahead of the bank’s quarterly policymaking meeting on March 19.
In its last quarterly meeting on Dec. 16 last year, the central bank maintained its monetary policy for the 14th consecutive quarter, leaving the discount rate at 1.375 percent, rates on accommodations with collateral at 1.75 percent and rates on accommodations without collateral at 3.625 percent.
Heavy losses on US equity markets reflected panic selling among investors and the Fed felt a sense of urgency to lower interest rates as a stimulus measure to prevent weakening of the US’ economic fundamentals amid the epidemic, Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (中華經濟研究院) vice president Wang Jiann-chyuan (王健全) said.
The local market is awash in liquidity, so there is no need for the central bank to take similar action, Hua Nan Securities Co (華南永昌證券) analyst Kevin Su (蘇見文) said.
“Many enterprises in Taiwan are sitting on large amounts of funds,” Su said. “Taiwan’s problem is that enterprises lack good investment opportunities.”
In a similar vein, Lo said that lowering interest rates in Taiwan could prompt heavier investment in the local property market, which would lead to overheating.
Instead, fiscal stimulus would be a more effective response to the economic effects of the epidemic, he said.
“The government has already proposed a stimulus package to help small and medium-sized enterprises cope with the difficulties arising from the virus outbreak,” Lo said. “So there is no immediate need for the central bank to cut interest rates.”
